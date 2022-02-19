VW promises ”lots of torque and towing capacity” for new Amarok

Yadunandan Singh 5 hours ago Business Comments Off on VW promises ”lots of torque and towing capacity” for new Amarok 2 Views

Adopting the strategy of making the most of the debut of a new product, the commercial vehicles division of VW released, this Friday (18), some more teasers gives new generation of Amarokas well as anticipated some information about the pickup.

According to the brand’s statement, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles reveals that the new Amarok will feature “various driver assistance systems that are new to the segment and that will make everyday driving much more comfortable for future Amarok customers. In addition, off-road characteristics will be even better thanks to increased ground clearance.”.

It is a fact that the current Amarok owes considerably in terms of onboard electronics, especially due to the lack of driving assistants offered in some direct rivals.

Another relevant point is that the German brand anticipates that the new Amarok will deliver “lots of torque and towing capability”, signaling that the V6 turbodiesel engine can be even more optimized in its application in the pickup.

VW even points out that its strategy for the new Amarok is to serve not only the pickup’s current customers, but also to captivate new consumers thanks to the model’s technical attributes such as its power and strength credentials.

raising references

Going inside, VW promises “raise the benchmark” in terms of trim level for pickup trucks in its class.

Comfort, operating concept, connectivity and all-new interior ambience ensure that the new Amarok raises the benchmark for global one-ton B-segment pick-ups to a whole new level.”, highlights the German manufacturer.

It is already known that the pickup will grow 10 cm in length, reaching 5.35 m, which, in the words of VW, will result in a gain in legroom for passengers in the second row of seats in the cabin.

The debut of the new Amarok is confirmed to take place later this year and its production will be in charge of the Ford plant in Silverton, South Africa. This is due to the business partnership between the two manufacturers, which included the development of the second generation of the Amarok in conjunction with the new Ranger.

At least for now, Volkswagen does not reveal what the plans will be for the average pickup in Brazil and the region. Amarok is currently produced in Argentina to meet global demand.

New Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles teaser anticipating the next generation of Amarok
New Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles teaser anticipating the next generation of Amarok
Image: Disclosure

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

South African, Nova Amarok shows more ahead of debut

The New Amarok shows more of itself before the world premiere and with production in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved