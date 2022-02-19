Waitress in the Wassef case “I thought it wouldn’t go ahead” – Politics

Danielle da Cruz Oliveira, former Pizza Hut waitress: fear of denouncing influential lawyer in Brasilia (photo: Personal Archive)

Still shaken by the situation of racism she suffered while working, Danielle da Cruz Oliveira, 19, is relieved by the Court’s decision to accept the complaint by the Public Ministry of the Federal District (MPDFT) against Frederick Wassef, a lawyer for the Bolsonaro family. . In October and November 2020, the young woman was humiliated and offended by the accused at a pizzeria in a shopping center in Lago Sul. Wassef became a defendant in court and is responsible for the crimes of racial injury, facts of fact and racism. Unemployed, Danielle lives alone in San Sebastian. In an interview given to mail, last Friday (18/2), the young woman gave details of the case and told how she is living after the episodes of humiliation she has been through. “For a moment, I thought the case would not go ahead, because I hadn’t seen any more news and no one was commenting anymore. When I found out, I was happy to know that I was not alone in this struggle and I saw that they took the situation seriously”, she vented.

The first offense took place in October 2020. Danielle worked as a waitress at the pizzeria. The young woman says that while attending Wassef, she was pulled by the arm by the lawyer. “He said he didn’t want to be attended to by me, that I was black and had a sly face,” she says. Danielle says that she had been through similar situations, but not in such an aggressive and offensive way. “I was just doing my job and I wondered why there were still people who judged us by our looks. I was sad and shaken,” she says.

“You are a monkey”



On the first occasion, the young woman did not recognize that the client was Wassef, a well-known character in national politics. Danielle only learned that it was the Bolsonaro family lawyer after he appeared again at the pizzeria in November. “When I saw him, I had my friend answer it and stayed at the counter.”

While she was at the counter, says Danielle, the lawyer walked up to her and said the pizza was “shitty.” Then she asked if the employee had eaten her meal. Dissatisfied with the negative answer, the accused would have replied: “You are a monkey. You eat what you are given”. “This time, I snapped back, and said he was no better than anyone else because he was white,” he said.

Danielle reports that she was afraid to denounce him, precisely because Wassef was known and defended the president’s family. “The one who encouraged me was my former manager. He heard the offenses and soon said it was a case of the police”, says Danielle.

For months, the young woman avoided leaving the house out of fear. A high school student, she received several calls from the school because she was not doing the activities. “My mother helped me a lot in this period. She solved problems. I even blocked all my social networks,” she recalls.

indemnity



In the complaint sent by MPDFT Justice and obtained by the mail, prosecutor Mariana Silva Nunes, from the Center for Combating Discrimination (NDH), asks Wassef to compensate the victim in R$20,000 for personal damages, and R$30,000 for collective moral damages. This second amount will be donated to the institution that works in the fight against racial discrimination, to be indicated by the Public Ministry.

The prosecutor also demands that the accused participate in the Racial Equality Awareness course, taught by the MP in partnership with the University of Brasilia (UnB). “In view of the above, notably because of the specific gravity of the present case, in which the victim, aged only 18, was repeatedly humiliated and offended by the accused, the MPDFT’s Discrimination Center expresses itself in the sense of that the instruments of consensual justice are not necessary and sufficient to reprove and prevent crimes”, says an excerpt from the complaint.

On Thursday (2/17), Judge Omar Dantas Lima, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Brasília, received the indictment. The lawyer’s defense has 10 days to comment.

procedural fraud



To the Brazilian Mail, Wassef denied the accusations, said that there was “procedural fraud” and said that it was a case of “slanderous denunciation”. “I have never offended anyone. There is no such thing. They want the false testimony to be turned into a scandal to destroy me. I am a victim of slanderous denunciation. The police never listened to me. They ignored three petitions in which I asked to be heard, to show that I am a victim of a crime. Instead of filing a complaint, they returned the investigation. The police did nothing and shelved my investigation. There was also a change of prosecutor, who offered the complaint without there being anything in the records”, he said.

The defendant added: “The objective is to make the complaint to leak to the press and massacre the image of Frederick Wassef. The complaint was offered yesterday (Wednesday), received today (Thursday) in the late afternoon. denounce the crime of slanderous denunciation. The girl is not black. The prosecutor Mariana (Silva Nunes) simply walked over the MP himself and offered the complaint”.

When consulted by the report, the defendant’s lawyer, Cleber Lopes, also took a stand. “Frederick Wassef’s defense is perplexed by the indictment offered by the Prosecutor’s Office, as there were pending steps in the investigation, which were, as indeed they are, absolutely relevant to the clarification of the truth, which would show his (the defendant’s) innocence. violates the constitutional guarantee of defense, as the investigation cannot be just an instrument that seeks to incriminate someone. We will go to the courts to rescue the Constitution”, he emphasized, in a note.