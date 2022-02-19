Wassef denounces “farce” and attacks police officers and prosecutor in the pizzeria case

(photo: Samuel Calado/CB.DAPRESS)

Last Thursday, lawyer Frederick Wassef became the defendant in a lawsuit of racial slur and racism in the Federal District. He is accused of offending and humiliating a pizzeria employee in 2020. A well-known character in national politics, Wassef not only denies the accusations – “I have never offended anyone in my life” –, but also denounces the existence of a collusion to harm him. .In an interview with Brazilian Mail, Wassef attacks to defend himself. She claims to be a victim of slanderous denunciation, a crime provided for in the Penal Code. Wassef lists a number of acts she considers “out of the box” in the Pizza Hut episode. He strongly criticizes the conduct of police officers and the head delegate of the 1st Police Station, Asa Sul. According to him, there was no rigorous investigation into the case. “There was no investigation, no due diligence, no investigation. Nothing was collected to prove and corroborate.”

The Bolsonaro family lawyer also attacks a prosecutor from the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories assigned to the case. She forwarded the complaint accepted by the 3rd Criminal Court of the Federal District. “Excuse me, what is the interest of this prosecutor, Dr. Mariana Silva Nunes? What is she in a hurry? If she doesn’t know, I’m going to teach you all a class here. The alleged crime that does not exist is imprescriptible racial slur. Doctor, what hurry? The rush was to destroy myself, to make 20 stories with me”, accuses Wassef.

In order to support the accusation that he is the victim of a frame-up, Wassef resorts to what he calls the “Bible of Evil”. He claims that the pizzeria employee would have been trained to formalize the complaint and would have had the help of lawyers and even a press officer. He also points out that the complainant only sought the police four days after the alleged episode of aggression – time used to form what he calls a “farce”.

In the critical investigation into the episode that took place at Pizza Hut, Wassef mentions another controversial case that took place in Brasilia. In August 2021, he was accused of committing sexual harassment at the Chicago Prime restaurant on South Lake. After investigating the facts, investigators from the 10th Police Precinct concluded that Wassef did not harass the woman and was the victim of an attempted murder. “A delegate does nothing, and it becomes a farce. Another delegate, from the same police, serious, investigates, goes after him. What’s the outcome? Totally the opposite”

In reaction to the inquiry in which he responds as a ru, Wassef says he is convinced that a sequence of frauds is intended to harm him.

Other side

The complaint was made by Danielle da Cruz Oliveira, 19 years old. According to her, the episodes of racism occurred in the months of October and November 2020. She told the Brazilian Mail who came to think that “the case would not go ahead”.

According to the young woman, the first attack occurred when Wassef was at the pizzeria where she worked. She answered him, and the lawyer took her by the arm and said that she did not want to be answered by a “black woman” with a “sly face”. In the second episode, a month later, the lawyer would have called her “monkey”.

Finally, the Bolsonaro family lawyer declares innocence. He denies having committed any criminal act and claims that he intends to prove, in court, the series of irregularities of which she would be a victim.

