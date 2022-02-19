Watch the pilot work from the cockpit to land during Storm Eunice

The landings in London during Storm Eunice became an audience record and were even broadcast live, but now it is also possible to see how one of them was from the cabin.





The storm hits Europe with strong winds and yesterday (18) led to a real “show of rushes” and difficult landings at London (Heathrow) airport. The approximations were even broadcast live, with narration by the Big Jet TV channel, which broke the record of 238 thousand people watching simultaneously and totaling more than 6 million views.

Among the planes struggling to land was a Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER, flown by Commander Khalifa Al-Thani. As the Big Jet TV crew recorded near the headboard, Khalifa turned on his camera to capture everything from inside the cabin.

The pilot’s skill is put to the test, with the winds tossing the Boeing from side to side and the captain battling them with one hand while the other hand controls the engines’ throttle.

Khalifa’s video was synchronized with that of Big Jet TV, showing two angles of the same challenging landing, highlighting the safety aviation has, even in difficult times.

Amazing – here’s my friend Captain Khalifa Al Thani landing his Boeing 777 🇶🇦✈️ in #StormEunice 💨 at a windy London Heathrow Airport today…a side-by-side video with BigJet TV’s 🚨 now famous commentary 😆👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lVGJzsBo8m — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) February 18, 2022



