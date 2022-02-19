We can live a much worse pandemic, according to Bill Gates

In your new book, “How to prevent the next pandemic”, Bill Gates reports that it is possible for us to live a much bigger pandemic than the one we are currently facing. In addition, it warns of possible risks and ways to prevent them.

The worldwide release of the long-awaited book will be on May 3rd. In it, Bill Gates promises to reveal about the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine research, funded by him. In addition, his next idea is to invest in the manufacture of ever faster vaccines, ready to deal with any health crises. The billionaire also reports on several backstage conversations he had with major world representatives, such as the director-general from the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom.

What can we expect?

In the book, the billionaire describes positive and negative aspects for a possible next pandemic in the future. In addition, he warns governments to take preventive measures to avoid a new, even more serious pandemic.

Thus, the tycoon calls on the world’s major economies to invest billions in preventing a new pandemic. According to him, the world needs to be prepared to deal with a possible health crisis and be able to save lives.

Investing in research that contributes to the fight against diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV is the key point for Gates. For, for him, the investment in these studies can accelerate the process of discovering vaccines for other pathogens.

The quick vaccines

In the most serious year of the pandemic, the Bill Gates Foundation, together with Melinda Gates and the WelLcome Trust, was responsible for donating about US$ 300 million to the Colition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi). Together, they formed an agreement with the Covax Facility that provided vaccines to several low-income countries.

The organization’s priority now is to reduce vaccine preparation time to 100 days. Finally, the central idea is that, in the event of new pandemics, governments and scientists can prepare vaccines even faster. Good news for the future, no?