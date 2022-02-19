what could have caused the singer’s kidney problems

The singer Paula Abelha, from the band Calcinha Preta, was transferred to the Hospital Primavera de Aracaju on Thursday (17/2). According to a note released by the artist’s team on social media, Paula is clinically stable, with an infectious condition controlled and breathing with the support of devices.

The singer’s health has been worrying fans and friends since last Sunday (13/2), when the singer of Calcinha Preta was admitted to the ICU of another hospital in the city due to kidney problems. On Thursday, the patient’s condition deteriorated and the medical team reported that she was unconscious, in a coma.

Neither the singer’s press office nor the hospital’s clinical staff detailed the reason for Paulinha’s kidney problems, it is only known that they are serious and are forcing the singer to undergo dialysis – a blood filtering procedure.

The kidneys are responsible, among other things, for eliminating harmful substances from the body, such as ammonia, urea and uric acid, via blood filtration. They are also related to maintaining the balance of electrolytes in the body, such as sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and bicarbonate.

The nephrologist and director of the Clinic of Renal Diseases of Brasília, Maria Letícia Cascelli, explains that Paulinha suffered an acute kidney injury, a situation in which the functioning of the organ is suddenly affected by an unexpected circumstance.

***photo-Paulinha-Abelha-sings-in-show The singer is hospitalized in the ICU due to kidney problems and has not been reacting well to medical stimuli.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-paulinha-bee-panties-black (1) After 12 years, Paulinha left the band to try projects with other members, but she did not have similar prominence in the forró scene.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Abelha-sings-in-show She joined the band Calcinha Preta in 1998. In the group, she participated in successful recordings, such as “Louca por ti”, “Ainda te amo”, “Baby doll” and “Liga pra mim”, in more than 20 albums recorded by bandReproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Bee-smiling In early February 2022, the singer needed to be hospitalized after suffering nausea and dizziness. The artist went to the ICU and, due to complications, is in a coma due to kidney problems.Reproduction / Instagram ***pic-paulinha-bee-smiles As a young man, he sang in the bands Flor de Mel and Panela de Barro, but had to interrupt his career due to financial difficulties.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Bee-smiles-for-camera Paulinha, 43 years old, was born in Simão Dias, a small town of just over 40,000 inhabitants in the interior of Sergipe. At age 12, she started singing in electric trios.Reproduction / Instagram Paulinha Bee paulinhaabelha_117127476_764997190984299_3025657752086664336_n According to Paulinha, she is the representative of the LGBTQIA+ community of forró 0

According to her, among the possible causes of this type of situation are generalized infection, intense allergic reaction to some medication, newly diagnosed immune disease or intense physical exercise, which has generated a muscle injury and, secondarily, a kidney injury. “The patient’s medical history is that she will be able to clarify the situation.”

Coma – a situation in which the patient does not react to external stimuli – may be related to multiple organ failure caused by kidney problems or an infection acquired during hospitalization. A third hypothesis, which has been denied by the patient’s press office, is that the effects on the kidneys originated from meningitis.