What is myocarditis, inflammation that can affect people infected with covid-19

Initially identified as a lung disease, the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) soon proved to be a systemic disease that affects virtually every function and organ of the human body. Among them, the heart.

To the JC, cardiologists explain that myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) associated with covid-19 was and still is a problem verified even in patients who did not present a serious condition and even among asymptomatic patients. Myocarditis is not necessarily a serious condition, but in some cases it can lead to heart failure.

Heitor Albanez Medeiros, cardiologist at Real Hospital Português, explains that myocarditis stems from an inflammatory response of the body itself and happens in any viral infection, not just covid. He highlights that among the symptoms are chest pain and shortness of breath.

“Covid has a predisposition to go to this area of ​​the heart and causes inflammation. We have no way of saying who is predisposed for this to happen, it happens randomly. We see some change on the echocardiogram and on the MRI, but it usually doesn’t leave any sequelae. The patient reverts and returns to a normal heart, without evolving the condition. It happens in the acute phase. In fact, I am not aware of a relationship between perimyocarditis after the cure, as it occurs during the viral infection. Then, in general, it doesn’t appear anymore”, commented the doctor.

People with heart disease were afraid to leave the house and seek medical help, now they come back more serious. There is poor assistance to people who already knew about the disease, in the private sector and, mainly, in the SUS, where priority was given to the emergency rather than the outpatient clinic. Now they come back uncompensated and we recommend that they come back, following all care and protocols. Heitor Medeiros

Contamination by the new coronavirus can occur in various degrees. This means that, in a mild infection, it may not compromise the heart, but, in severe cases, cause inflammation, such as viral myocarditis. As the myocardium is responsible for the contraction of the heart, inflammation ends up impairing the pumping of blood through the body. Among the possible consequences are arrhythmias and even heart failure.

General practitioner and cardiologist, emergency coordinator at Procape, Humberto Caldas points out that myocarditis is an inflammation that can lead to changes, usually temporary, with rapid and complete recovery.

In the omicron variant, cases of myocarditis were extremely rare in those vaccinated. But, we’ve seen some serious cases in unvaccinated. Humberto Caldas

“Studies point to the evaluation of covid patients through MRI. They took several post-covid patients and there was still a small sequel of involvement in most of them. Some studies show that in moderate to severe cases these myocarditis attacks reached 70%. But the works show that it is temporary. It affects the heart, covid likes the heart, but, luckily for us, it does not leave serious sequelae of myocarditis”, commented Humberto Caldas.

Executive manager of Procape, which is a cardiovascular reference center, Dr Ricardo Lima points out that the topic is still new and requires further studies, as there is still a limitation of studies in relation to the real impacts that covid can cause on cardiac patients over time. “Groups that work with the heart are studying, those that work with the lung as well. Each specialty starts studying its area and publishes papers, with the knowledge being transferred. It is too early to have these concrete numbers and analyses. It all comes out in scientific, peer-reviewed work,” he said.

Covid is like a hurricane, it passes, the sun shines, but it leaves the earth devastated, leaves sequels, even after healing, but not in all patients. Ricardo Lima

Still, the doctor brought the report of what he saw working in the Cardiology Emergency Room and explained the difference in symptoms in patients who already had heart disease. “A long-term sequel of covid can be lung, liver, stroke, you can have heart problems, which we have seen, sometimes, three months after the disease, we don’t see very often, but it happens. In the last outbreak of the (variant) omicron we saw in our patients who have heart disease that the disease resembles the flu. If you take a person with a normal heart, if he spends a day or two prostrate, there may or may not be a fever, but then he recovers, he is fine. But, when the cardiac person takes the omicron, in addition to its effects, it decompensates his cardiac part, the cardiac function is not normal, it is optimized with medications, not all of them, but the care can be hospitalized, go to the ICU, and we have seen this a lot , but it decreased a lot and, on Thursday (17), we had zero covid patients in Procape”, he said.

Dr. Heitor Albanez emphasizes that the viral infection decompensates heart conditions, especially those with heart failure. “When you have an infection, the heart rate decompensates, the pressure can rise and leads to decompensation. In a normal heart, there is usually a viral infection, it will have sequelae, but it will not lead to a problem. This occurs more in those who have a more serious condition, it may decompensate, leading to hospitalization, ICU, for this reason there may be a heart attack, but a causal relationship cannot be said, it may be the body’s own stress that leads to this ”, he said.

With the covid-19 pandemic, some people discovered heart problems they never imagined they had and this was verified in emergencies. “We looked at patients with heart artery obstruction and they didn’t even know it. Covid was a trigger, the person had an acute myocardial infarction as the first manifestation of covid. They arrived and went for catheterization and the next day they tested positive for covid. So, it is associated with covid as a trigger for a heart attack, but it is possible to already have coronary obstruction, it inflamed the region and that happened”, said Humberto Caldas. The doctor still leaves an alert: “Many cardiovascular and cardiological problems are silent, we must be attentive, trying to take care, do routine check up, you don’t need a pandemic serving as a trigger to discover heart problem”.

Vaccination

Experts highlighted pre- and post-vaccination scenarios against coronavirus. “We saw a lot of infection, even more than in the first wave, but with little severity in this new variant, despite being contagious. The virus was certainly more attenuated for several reasons, including the vaccine,” said Heitor Albanez.

In the last year, Anvisa reported that the United States (USA) reported the occurrence of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue that surrounds the heart) after vaccination against covid-19. According to Heitor Albanez, due to misinformation, people justify not vaccinating for this reason. But, myocarditis is common after several vaccines.

“Any viral infection such as vaccination can cause inflammation as a response by the body, which tries to fight the virus and wrongly affects the heart. This can occur with any vaccine and infection. It is good to make it clear that some do not take the vaccine for this reason, but in addition to being rare, it usually occurs with symptoms that are often imperceptible.”

Humberto Caldas highlights that there are strong numbers showing that the vast majority of cases of post-vaccination myocarditis are mild and transient. “It’s like the usual vaccines and it’s never been questioned. There may be one or another serious case, of course, but numbers show that despite their existence, they are extremely rare.”

The report received complaints related to Procape, in which patients were being treated in the corridor. We asked Ricardo Lima if there was a relationship with myocarditis and covid and he refuted it. According to the doctor, there is a repressed demand from all over the state that goes to Procape and, according to him, the capacity for emergencies is a chronic problem in the country.

“Emergencies have a chronic problem all over Brazil, emergency beds are insufficient for the existing demand, in the basic health system there should be networks in the municipalities and only tertiary hospitals, like Procape, with referrals should be sought, but they are not assisted in the emergency department. their locality and come to the hospital that works beyond its capacity. Procape works very well, it is of high quality, despite being public and university students, but the emergency is a problem because it is over capacity, but we are not going to leave the sick on the street, he knocks on the door, we answer, you are welcome, we will try to help ”, commented.

