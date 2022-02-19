what is this disease, what are the symptoms and how to treat it

Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction





Cold sores are characterized by the appearance of blisters or small vesicles on the lips. Highly contagious, it is an infection caused by a virus that, despite being quite common, can cause a lot of discomfort.

Transmission, according to information from the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, can happen, for example, through physical contact, such as a kiss on the mouth of a person with an injury. It is exactly at the stage where the lesions appear as sores and blisters with a liquid inside that the disease becomes more infectious. Generally, the “crisis” lasts from 7 to 10 days.

Also according to the SBD, 99% of the adult population has already acquired immunity to the most common type of the disease (Herpes simplex), which also causes cold sores in childhood and adolescence.

Among the incidences, asymptomatic cases or emergence in just one episode leading to lifelong resistance to the virus.

Another important point is that cold sores have no cure. Once installed in the body, it is “asleep” and can come back through episodes of strong stress and lower immunity. In summer, the disease also usually manifests itself more often due to excessive exposure to the sun.

Attention to symptoms

– Vesicles, or blisters on the lips;

– Itching, pain or burning in the affected region.

How is the treatment done?

In general, treatment, at the beginning of the first symptoms, is done by prescribing anti-viral ointments. However, it is important to remember that self-medication can lead to the worsening of the situation.

According to SBD, treatment should be individualized. The recommendation is to seek medical help as soon as the first symptoms appear. With the diagnosis made by the dermatologist, the specific treatment for each case is immediately started.

Prevention is key!

During treatment, the patient must take some simple precautions so as not to contaminate anyone. In addition to cutlery and glasses, towels cannot be shared.

Other tips are to eat well, to maintain high immunity, keep your hands always washed, avoid physical contact with the person who is in crisis and use lip balms, not just in the hottest period of the year, can help keep herpes. far away from you!