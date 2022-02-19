What would Russia’s invasion of Ukraine look like? See three possible scenarios

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on What would Russia’s invasion of Ukraine look like? See three possible scenarios 3 Views

  • David J Galbreath
  • The Conversation*

Ukrainian service members guard the area near the separation line in the Donetsk region

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Whichever approach is taken, the importance of the situation in Ukraine cannot be underestimated.

Despite the Kremlin suggesting otherwise, Ukraine remains surrounded by Russian troops, both along its long border with Russia and inside occupied Crimea.

Russia has mobilized land, air and naval forces that offer the Kremlin a range of possibilities if it intends to take military action.

It’s not the first time that Russian forces seem ready to challenge Ukraine’s sovereignty, and the West doesn’t seem any closer to knowing what to do about it without risking a war between nuclear-armed states.

Russia has been laying the groundwork for military action against Ukraine since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and thus gained a more substantial military position in the south.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia tests missiles amid fears of attack on Ukraine

posted on 02/19/2022 12:36 (credit: AFP) Moscow, Russia – Russia on Saturday held large-scale military …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved