What would Russia’s invasion of Ukraine look like? See three possible scenarios

Despite the Kremlin suggesting otherwise, Ukraine remains surrounded by Russian troops, both along its long border with Russia and inside occupied Crimea.

Russia has mobilized land, air and naval forces that offer the Kremlin a range of possibilities if it intends to take military action.

It’s not the first time that Russian forces seem ready to challenge Ukraine’s sovereignty, and the West doesn’t seem any closer to knowing what to do about it without risking a war between nuclear-armed states.

Russia has been laying the groundwork for military action against Ukraine since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and thus gained a more substantial military position in the south.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war in Ukraine’s Donbas region has allowed Russian security and intelligence units to continue to assess Ukrainian military and paramilitary operations.

In the spring of 2021, Russia intensified its actions against Ukraine, coming close to an actual war.





The country has launched cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, as well as disrupting energy supplies.

The Ukrainian Security Service has identified operational and dormant units of the Russian Federal Security Service, Foreign Intelligence Service, Military Intelligence and Special Forces operating within its borders.

If military action occurs, there are three likely scenarios:

Scenario 1: ‘decapitation’

The first possibility is the “decapitation” approach. Russian military and security forces would try to remove current governmental and state powers to insert people more favorable to (and belonging to) Moscow.

Perhaps surprisingly, this would imply keeping some people who are already working in the Ukrainian state.

There are figures who showed sympathy and worked with the Russian Federation.

This scenario would likely involve security and intelligence units on the ground in Ukraine, as well as units in the military exercise being conducted in Belarus.

The biggest concern for Russia in this scenario would be how the Ukrainian military and police would respond.

There could also be significant public backlash against a Moscow-led change of government.

Scenario 2: War in the East

The second possibility is the eastern warfare approach.

In that case, Russian forces would seek to reinforce the breakaway regions in Donbas with weapons, supplies and intelligence.

These areas would then be used as a springboard to take more Ukrainian territory in order to fully cover the areas where ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking Ukrainians are located.

Such a maneuver could take Russian troops as far as the Dnieper River, which divides the country between east and west.

It could also extend along the Black Sea coast to the border with Moldova (where another Russian-backed breakaway region is located).

Such an operation would be supported by military forces based in and around Russia’s Rostov-on-Don region of eastern Ukraine, troops to the south stationed in Crimea and likely also Russian army battalions based in the separatist Transnistria Moldova.

Scenario 3: Full Invasion

The last possibility is the full invasion approach.

All these forces mentioned so far, as well as air units located further north, would try to defeat Ukraine militarily.

They would use recent experience in combat operations in Syria to defeat any popular insurgency against Russian forces.

Such an approach would be devastating for the people of Ukraine.

A considerable death toll would be expected among Ukrainian military and police forces, as well as among local populations adjacent to the fighting.

There would be large flows of refugees to western Ukraine and to bordering countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

This possible refugee crisis could be the biggest in Europe since World War II.

frightening repercussions

It is important to note that these approaches are not mutually exclusive.

They may even occur sequentially if the Kremlin is dissatisfied with the changes it finds in Ukraine or the West.

Regardless of what Russia does, other countries with unresolved disputes over breakaway territories, such as Moldova with Transnistria and Georgia with South Ossetia and Abkhazia, will be apprehensively watching the events.

A Russian victory in Ukraine could fuel actions against these countries in the future.

And if the West does not respond robustly, even countries like Estonia and Latvia could face threats in the future.

Russia’s military threat against Ukraine has put the West in a difficult position.

He must decide how to deal with a belligerent Russia and how far to expand his membership to, say, Ukraine or Georgia and beyond.

Nor are these impasses helped by the fact that the United States is more concerned about China, the South China Sea, and Taiwan’s status today than about the fate of Eastern Europe.

Furthermore, the very future of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could be at stake if it is not able to deliver a convincing response to Ukraine through diplomacy, military assistance and perhaps even a military response.

Such a loss of credibility would be a major victory for Russia, which sees NATO as a threat to its own national security and global strategy to regain power.

In other words, the importance of the situation in Ukraine cannot be underestimated.

*David J Galbreath is Professor of International Security at the University of Bath, UK.

This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished here under a Creative Commons license. Read the original version here (in English).

