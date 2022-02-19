Who is the woman who left her husband for a new partner after threesome

American Theresa Rose gained notoriety after telling her story to The New York Post. She said she agreed to have a threesome as a way of celebrating her husband’s birthday. However, weeks after the experience, she filed for divorce and started dating a woman.

According to what she told in the interview, the experience was so intense that she felt that “that was what was missing” in her life, reinforcing that she felt alone in her marriage. The breakup, however, was not easy, and she ended up being exposed by her ex-husband to her family, which has always been religious and conservative. Today, she talks a lot about her story on social media, also with the aim of helping other women who may be going through something similar. Find out more about her.

She is a mother of two boys

Through TikTok, Theresa posts videos alongside her children, always reinforcing that she supports a creation free from gender stereotypes. In one of them, she says that she was painting her nails and, as one of the children asked her to paint his too, she allowed him to use several colored nail polishes.

Fight against Donald Trump

Through the networks, she makes it clear that she does not support former US President Donald Trump, whose government was marked by homophobic and conservative speeches.

Talks about serious topics with good humor

Through voiceovers and funny videos, she encourages people to accept themselves as they are.

Tell about your own experiences

In short videos, Theresa talks about the problems she had in the past, especially with her family, which did not react well to the news that she was dating a woman.

Criticizes the view of religions on women

The American also addresses controversial topics, such as the appreciation of female virginity in churches and early marriage. Today, she declares herself an atheist and assesses the impact of religious dogmas on her creation.