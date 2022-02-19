Why Putin is approaching Latin America

Marcia Carmo

From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brazil

4 hours ago

Credit, Presidency of the Republic photo caption, Russian President Receives Bolsonaro in Moscow

In recent days, the turbulent relationship between Russia and the United States has involved a third actor: Latin America.

The rapprochement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the region became clear this February with the visit to Moscow of the presidents of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández.

While Bolsonaro defined Brazil’s relationship with Russia as “more than a perfect marriage”, Fernández told Putin that Argentina “must be Russia’s gateway to Latin America”.

Politicians with different profiles, Bolsonaro and Fernández signaled that the “feeling” is reciprocated.

“It’s more than a perfect wedding that I take to Brazil. And I also felt, by the face, by what was discussed even outside the official agenda, with Russian authorities, especially with President Putin, that this is the feeling he has too,” Bolsonaro said.

Until recently, the Kremlin’s relationship with Latin America was centered on countries led by politicians rejected by the White House: Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, in addition to a growing rapprochement with Bolivia.

This week, amid the tension between Russia and Ukraine, which is watched worldwide and especially by the United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov visited Cuba and Venezuela.

Putin personally called his Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan counterparts — with the latter he had not spoken on the phone since 2014.

President Nicolás Maduro ratified that the feeling is reciprocated. “Russia counts on Venezuela’s full support to dissipate the threats from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Western military alliance) and from all these countries so that it remains a territory of peace,” he said.

The relationship of Russians with Venezuelans involves Venezuelan oil and mining, in addition to the sale of Russian weapons to Venezuela. State-owned PDVSA, which is a key pillar for Venezuelan political plans, recently moved its headquarters from Lisbon to Moscow, international news agencies reported.

Credit, Disclosure photo caption, Putin also met with Argentine President Alberto Fernández this month.

In the case of the Cubans, who were so dependent on the resources of the former Soviet Union and still lack that financial support, this approach has several reasons.

According to the official newspaper Granma, Cuba and Russia maintain “political dialogue at the highest level”, through “a fluid exchange of visits”, with a deepening of this relationship during the pandemic.

As with Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay, the Putin government sent shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine to Cuba — the immunizer was the first to arrive in these countries.

Also according to the publication, there is a vessel about to set sail for the island carrying wheat from the Russians to the Cubans.

Credit, Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/via REUTERS photo caption, Russian president has approached different leaders in the region

The range of Russian relations with countries in the region has increased and could grow even more with the arrival of new politicians to power, according to Russian and Latin American analysts interviewed by BBC News Brasil.

On March 11, Chile’s president-elect Gabriel Boric — a left-wing politician — will be sworn in. In May, there are presidential elections in Colombia — seen as the “main ally” of the United States, whether for the already traditional alliance to fight drugs or for being a neighbor of Venezuela — and in October, in Brazil.

From Cali, Colombia, Russian Vladimir Rouvinski, professor of International Relations and Political Science at Icesi University and an expert on the relationship between Russia and Latin America, contextualizes Putin’s current relationship with Latin American leaders.

“Russia seeks symbolic reciprocity with Latin American leaders, mainly targeting the United States. Putin wants to say to Americans: ‘Look, I’m not alone, and don’t mess with Ukraine, with our territory.’ Putin wants to show that is not isolated,” says Rouvinski, who was born in Siberia, studied in Japan and has lived in Colombia since the late 1990s.

Credit, Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS photo caption, Putin has ‘personal trust’ relationship with presidents of Argentina and Bolivia, says expert

The expert notes that Putin has his own particular way of doing international politics.

“Putin builds a relationship based on personal trust. And he has that with Maduro and with Ortega. But he still hasn’t achieved that with the current government of Cuba. Russia is now a capitalist country and Cuba continues to say that it is a socialist country. And as Cuba needs money, I believe that, if it has to make a future option, it will be for the United States, which has more resources”, he adds.

It was this relationship of “personal trust” that led, for example, the presidents of Argentina and Bolivia, Luis Arce, to call Putin when the shipment of Sputnik doses was delayed.

“Bolivia has had a friendly government in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic. In January 2021, a symbolic shipment of 25 vaccines arrived here and then several shipments. But when there was a delay, due to demand and production capacity (from the Russians) , Arce called Putin and the shipments were accelerated,” says Bolivian President Jorge Richter’s spokesman, speaking from La Paz.

For him, it was with the focus on American “anti-imperialism” that the relationship between Bolivia and Russia began to be built, during the government of former President Evo Morales (2006-2019), since, according to him, the two countries were not “very close or complementary”.

In the case of Alberto Fernández, who opened the doors of Latin America to Sputnik V, among the phone calls with Putin stood out the call from the Russian to find out about his state of health after the Argentine contracted the virus, when he already had both. doses of the immunizer.

Fernández attributed the “mild effects of the coronavirus” to the vaccine sent by Putin. And he told Putin: “You were there (with the vaccines) when the world was not.”

But, as Brazil is the largest country in Latin America, in terms of population and economics, Bolsonaro’s visit to the Kremlin was followed even more closely by scholars and politicians.

For Rouvinski, Brazil’s relationship with Putin’s Russia “is totally different” from that established with other countries in the region.

“Brazil is a global power, a decisive actor for the international economy. It is part of the BRICS and integrates the United Nations Security Council (a non-permanent seat and for two years, starting in January this year)”, says the teacher.

He recalled that Russia is an important supplier of fertilizers to Brazil, but that the two countries compete internationally in the plane trade. In the case of Brazil, through Embraer, which in itself is a power in the field. The expert also mentioned that Brazil is Russia’s main trading partner in Latin America, but that it represents, however, “a small percentage of Russia’s global trade.”

Regarding Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin, Rouvinski believes that the Brazilian president sought to send a message to the United States, given his explicit differences with President Joe Biden, and to his own electorate.

“But reading what the Brazilian president said, I thought he was careful and didn’t seem to want trouble with the United States,” he adds.

Rouvinski understands that this approach is “more symbolic” than effective in the long term. Russian investments in the region are far from comparable to those of the United States and China in Latin America.

“When we compare, Russian investments are crying. But Latin America is still usually seen as the backyard of the United States”, he highlights, suggesting that the Russian presence, even if symbolic, bothers the White House.

Less “symbolic” and, in a way, physical is the Russian presence in Venezuela, where, Rouvinski said, the weapons of the security forces of the country led by Maduro are Russian.

“The Russians always look with great hope to the Latin American arms market, but they know that the competition is great.”

According to international news agencies, Russia has sold weapons and tanks to Cuba and Nicaragua and anti-missile systems to Venezuela — and this is the warlike and equally strategic part of the Russians’ relationship with at least part of the map of Latin America.

Rouvinski recalls that, as early as 2008, in the war for Georgia, the Russians had already begun to consider reciprocity with Latin America as a strategy to oppose the United States.

But why Fernández, from Argentina, Chilean Boric and Colombian Gustavo Petro, from the left-wing Pacto Histórico, who leads the polls, and even former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — a pre-candidate for the elections? This year’s presidential elections in Brazil, so different from Putin, could they also receive a nod from Moscow?

Fernández, according to Argentine analysts, seeks to reduce dependence on the United States, which he needs for his billion-dollar agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

And the others? “Despite the ideological distances, the new Chilean government could establish a closer relationship with Russia, which has been trying to get closer to our country for a long time. And Boric could have this closer relationship, despite what the United States think,” he says. Guillermo Holzmann, professor of political science at the University of Valparaiso.

In Rouvinski’s opinion, governments like those of Petro and Lula, if elected, would be “multipolar.” “A multipolar discourse that Russians also love,” he says.