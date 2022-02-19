Why Putin is approaching Latin America

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brazil

Bolsonaro and Putin sitting side by side in a white hall with a golden fireplace in the Kremlin

Credit, Presidency of the Republic

photo caption,

Russian President Receives Bolsonaro in Moscow

In recent days, the turbulent relationship between Russia and the United States has involved a third actor: Latin America.

The rapprochement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the region became clear this February with the visit to Moscow of the presidents of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández.

While Bolsonaro defined Brazil’s relationship with Russia as “more than a perfect marriage”, Fernández told Putin that Argentina “must be Russia’s gateway to Latin America”.

Politicians with different profiles, Bolsonaro and Fernández signaled that the “feeling” is reciprocated.

