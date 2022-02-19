Will the dollar continue to fall? Check out what experts say

In December 2016, the dollar was quoted at R$3.25. However, the currency ended 2021 at R$5,576, that is, there was an appreciation of 71.6% in the period. Despite this, in the first two months of this year the American currency shows signs of decline. Since the beginning of 2022, the coin has fallen by 7.1%. Given this, will the dollar be below R$ 5? Below, check the answer.

According to bank economists and consulting firms, the dollar should be between R$4.20 and R$4.90, considering the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy, such as external accounts, labor productivity, public accounts, among others. .

Despite this space that the real would need to recover against the dollar, the economists who carried out the above accounts say that foreign investors can put Brazil’s risks back on the balance and stop investing here in the country. They cite that uncertainty makes it impossible for the dollar to fall below R$5 in a sustainable way.

In short, XP’s economics team, led by chief economist Caio Megale, claims that models that use domestic and external variables say the exchange rate could be between R$4.20 and R$4.75. However, the pandemic still leaves Brazil in an uncertain situation. This is due to the fragility of public accounts. In addition, the next government must face spending on social programs and infrastructure.

According to Megale, “Thus, we believe that the exchange rate misalignment will continue, at least until the economic guidelines for the next government are clearer. Our official projection still points to a nominal exchange rate of BRL 5.70 at the end of this year and BRL 5.30 at the end of 2023”.

Finally, it is worth noting that there are 3 factors that can make the dollar rise again: the increase in interest rates in the United States, the risk of conflict in Europe between Ukraine and Russia and doubts about the elections in Brazil.

