Windows 11: See requirements to run Android apps on PC

Microsoft has finally released native support for Android platform apps to the general public. The novelty brought native compatibility to more than a thousand titles on the Amazon AppStore, including games and utilities, from different categories. However, the release may still be restricted to a specific portion of users.

The possible problem is actually explained by Microsoft itself. According to the minimum requirements established by the company, the appeal requires the presence of an SSD and 8 GB of RAM memory to function properly. However, the level of demand increases if users are looking for a more satisfying experience, with 16 GB of RAM memory being recommended — in addition to faster data storage.

When it comes to processors, the minimum requirements practically coincide with those required by Windows 11 itself, namely: Ryzen 3000 (AMD), 8th Generation Core-i3 (Intel) and Snapdragon 8c (Qualcomm).

Windows 11 users can now run Android apps natively — as long as they meet the minimum requirements. (Source: CNET / Reproduction)Source: CNET

Although they are alarming, the minimum requirements established by the novelty are not exactly new, as they are very similar to those required by Windows 11. Thus, most new notebooks and computers on the market are already compatible with the feature, requiring specific improvements to reach the requirement recommended by Microsoft.

To recap, check out a summary of the requirements below!

Minimum requirements to run Android apps on Windows 11