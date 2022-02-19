With a rise in the basic interest rate, debts and credits become more expensive – Economy

With the increase of basic interest rate, the Selic, at 10.75% per year, credit and debt may become more expensive, aggravating the country’s indebtedness situation. According to a survey by CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism), the average debt level of Brazilian families in 2021 was the highest in 11 years, at 70.9%.

One of the explanations is that the high inflation of the last year reduced the purchasing power of families and made the central bank raise interest rates to contain the rise in prices, thus increasing the cost of credit.

According to BC data, total indebtedness on the RNDBF (Gross National Disposable Income of Households) rose from 50.4% in September to 51.2% in October, the highest level in the monetary authority’s historical series, which began in January 2005.

For economist Leila Pellegrino, professor of economics and coordinator of the administration course at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie Campinas, this is the main impact of raising the Selic rate on consumers’ daily lives.





Therefore, it is important to pay attention first to the payment terms, guides the economist, in case the consumer hires some type of financing. “It is important to be very cautious in spending decisions”, warns Leila.

Another point that she highlights is attention to the family budget to avoid falling into a trap of high interest rates that could eventually compromise the family’s financial health. “As for investments, it will depend on the profile of each person, but it is important to have a more conservative stance at this time, and seek to have a balanced budget, saving money, looking for investment options that pay better in a context of inflation”, he evaluates.











financial education





According to Ana Paula Pisaneschi, CEO of Uffa, a fintech of financial solutions, with 20 million registrations for renegotiation, in addition to inflation, unemployment and high interest rates, one of the main factors that contribute to Brazilian default is the low level of financial education.





She explains that, given that inflation influences the decrease in income, as money becomes less valuable, people lost purchasing power, but the need remained and, as a result, it became much more difficult to honor financial commitments. Of the total number of indebted families, 25% are already in arrears, with this, the number of defaulters reaches 63 million people in Brazil.

See below, the guidelines of the CEO of Uffa, to plan better when renegotiating the debt. “Debt renegotiation is certainly the best way to ensure the financial health of an indebted person, because he begins to organize himself”, concludes Ana Paula.





Check out debt and renegotiation care

– First thing is to face the debt, cover the value it has. This does not mean that you have to take care of everything at once, but you have to know how much of the monthly budget is committed, to be able to plan to pay debts, and future commitments.

– The second point is to understand what goes in and out of monthly income. It is necessary to record how much the person earns, how much he spends. This is essential to organize your financial life.

– Those who work under the CLT regime can have a more palpable vision. But for a large part of the Brazilian population, which is autonomous, it becomes even more difficult. So it is very important to understand these provisions, how much you expect to receive, not to spend more than you usually receive.

– Very important is also to reduce and cut extra costs. People know they have a debt, they know how much they will earn. But if the bill doesn’t close, we need to reduce and separate what is essential for our survival and what we can handle without, for example, a gym, cable TV, we can survive without, despite not wanting much, but it is important, sometimes, to make sacrifices to rebalance.

– Another point is to calculate how much the person can spend. After doing this calculation, she will know how much she owes, how much she has, how much she managed to reduce costs and how much is left over. From there, we can do simulations to negotiate. It’s no use making a renegotiation commitment and not even knowing how much will be left over at the end of the month. You won’t be able to honor it. So it is very important to know how much will be left over.

– And when negotiating and paying off those debts that are a priority and that, sometimes, even with higher interest rates, seek information, such as in portals that are references, such as UFFA, which guide what fits in their pocket for people to provide better negotiations, with discount, with installments and even with cashback.

– It is important to be aware to exchange a more expensive debt for a cheaper one. For example, credit card rate where interest reaches 16%. It is much more interesting to renegotiate the debt that has a high interest rate for a lower one. The person gets rid of a debt by bringing in a loan that is not debt. That is, an installment on time is not debt.