With gains of up to 42%, 40 real estate funds have had a positive return since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a study; Ifix operates on a high

Close to completing two years – on March 11 – the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the negative performance of real estate funds in the period, especially for the segments affected by the restriction on the movement of people, such as shopping malls and offices. For other FIIs, however, the last few months have seen gains that exceed 40%.

A study by SmartBrain, an investment control and consolidation platform, points out that 40 real estate funds – 28% of the total monitored – showed a positive result between March 2020 and the end of January 2022, during the pandemic.

The survey is based on 141 funds that had at least 30 deals in January and were created at least ninety days ago.

With profitability of 42.38%, Hectare CE (HCTR11) is at the top of the list. The CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) and Átrio Reit Receivíveis Imobiliários (ARRI11) funds appear in the sequence with gains of 34.54% and 33.72%, respectively. Check out the complete list of the study.

tickerBackgroundPerformance – March/20 to Ja22 (%)n
HCTR11 HECTARE CE FDO INV IMOB42.38
HGPO11 CSHG PRIME OFFICES FDO INV IMOB FII34.54
ARRI11 ODF. INV. PROPERTY ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES33.72
CVBI11 FDO INV. PROPERTY VBI CRI26.2
KINP11 EVEN EXCHANGE KINEA FII FDO INV IMOB25.34
BARI11 FDO INV IMOB BARIGUI INCOME IMOB I FII24.98
HABT11 HOUSING II FDO INV IMOB24.97
PLCR11 FDO INV. PROPERTY PLURAL RECEIVABLES23.86
EURO11 FDO INV IMOB EUROPAR21.65
BCRI11 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLE FDO INV IMOB FII20.66
BBFI11B BB FDO INV PROGRESSIVE IMOB20.11
BNFS11 BANRISUL NOVAS BORDEIRAS FDO INV IMOB FII18.68
XPCI11 XP CREDITO IMOBILIÁRIO FDO INV IMOB16.89
MCCI11 FDO INV. MAUA CAPITAL IMOB. REIF16.58
RBRR11 FDO INV IMOB FII RBR HIGH GRADE INCOME13.7
VGIR11 VALORA RE III FDO INV IMOB FII13.33
KNHY11 KINEA HIGH YIELD CRI FDO INV IMOB FII12.93
BTLG11 BTG PACTUAL LOGISTICA FDO INV IMOB FII12.51
PORD11 CREDITO IMOBILIARIO POLO – FII12.48
RBRY11 FDO INV IMOB RBR STRUCTURED IMOB CREDIT11.55
NVHO11 FDO INV IMOB FII NOVO HORIZONTE11.29
IRDM11 FII IRIDIUM REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES11.11
HGLG11 CSHG LOGÍSTICA FDO INV IMOB FII10.75
HGCR11 CSHG REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES FDO INV IMOB FII10.67
TGAR11 FDO INV IMOB TG REAL ASSET10.38
KNIP11 KINEA PRICE INDICES FDO INV IMOB FII9.81
VCJR11 VECTIS INTEREST REAL FDO INV. PROPERTY REIF9.12
NSLU11 FDO INV IMOB FII HOSPITAL NOSSA DE LOURDES8.38
KNCR11 KINEA RENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS FDO INV IMOB FII8.07
GSFI11 GENERAL SHOP AND OUTLETS DO BRASIL FDO INV IMOB FI7.32
ALZR11 ALIANZA TRUST RENDA IMOBILIARIA FDO INV IMOB6.94
JPPA11 JPP ALLOCATION MAHOGNO FDO INV IMOB6.02
BTCR11 FDO INV IMOB BTG PACTUAL CREDITO IMOBILIARIO5.81
SADI11 SANTANDER PAPEIS IMOB CDI FDO INV IMOB4.83
MFII11 MÉRITO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO I FII FII4.69
VVPR11 FDO INV IMOB V2 PROPERTIES4.19
NEWL11 NEWPORT LOGISTICS FDO INV. PROPERTY2.94
VRTA11 FACTOR VERITA FDO INV IMOB FII1.39
HGRU11 CSHG URBAN INCOME FDO INV IMOB1.34
TRXF11 TRX REAL ESTATE FDO. INV. PROPERTY REIF0.48

Source: SmartBrain

In the SmartBrain survey, the performance of real estate funds considers the variations in quotas and dividends distributed over the period of the pandemic.

IFIX today

In this Friday’s session (18), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates on the positive side. At 3:08 pm, the indicator registered an increase of 0.16%, to 2,750 points. Check out other highlights of the day:

Biggest highs this Friday (18):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
AIEC11Autonomy BuildingsCorporate Slabs2.61
BLMR11Bluemacaw Renda+ FOFTitles and Val. Mob.2.37
RBFF11Rio Bravo IfixTitles and Val. Mob.1.96
KNHY11FII KINEA HYTitles and Val. Mob.1.62
BPFF11Brazil Plural AbsoluteTitles and Val. Mob.1.34

Biggest casualties of this Friday (18):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
BZLI11Brazil RealtyTitles and Val. Mob.-2.67
SNFF11Suno FoFOthers-1.97
TEPP11Tellus PropertiesCorporate Slabs-1.46
XPSF11XP SelectionOthers-1.43
FIGS11General Shoppingmalls-1.26

Source: B3

SDI Logística (SDIL11) readjusts by 22% the lease of a property occupied by Braskem (BRKM5)

The SDI Rio Bravo Renda Logística fund announced this Thursday (17) that it has readjusted the value of the lease of three sheds of the One Park property, leased by Braskem, a company in the petrochemical sector, in Ribeirão Pires (SP).

According to a statement from the fund to the market, the rent of spaces will be readjusted by 21.95%, a percentage that represents an increase in the portfolio’s revenue of approximately R$ 0.0280 per share.

According to the fund’s management, the new value is in line with the region’s logistics market and the new technical specifications of the venture, covering almost 82,000 square meters.

SDI Rio Bravo invested approximately R$37.5 million in modernization works at One Park, which are currently in their final stages. The remaining interventions follow gradually so as not to affect the operation of the space.

The managers also point out that the agreement for the adjustment in the lease demonstrates the importance of the logistics condominium for Braskem, lessee of the fund since 2016.

today’s dividends

Check out which real estate funds are distributing income this Friday (18):

tickerBackgroundPerformance
SHDP11Shopping Parque Dom Pedro BRL 7.55
HCRI11Children’s Hospital BRL 2.53
GCRI11Galapagos Cri BRL 1.20
MGCR11Mahogany Cri HY BRL 1.00
BRLA11BRL Prop II BRL 0.98
GCFF11Galapagos Cute BRL 0.75
NAVT11Navi Imob Fof BRL 0.75
MORE11more cute BRL 0.70
BLCP11Bluecap Log BRL 0.51
TRNT11north tower BRL 0.37
APT11Residential Ship BRL 0.09

Source: InfoMoney

