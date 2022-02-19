With gains of up to 42%, 40 real estate funds have had a positive return since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a study; Ifix operates on a high

Close to completing two years – on March 11 – the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the negative performance of real estate funds in the period, especially for the segments affected by the restriction on the movement of people, such as shopping malls and offices. For other FIIs, however, the last few months have seen gains that exceed 40%.

A study by SmartBrain, an investment control and consolidation platform, points out that 40 real estate funds – 28% of the total monitored – showed a positive result between March 2020 and the end of January 2022, during the pandemic.

The survey is based on 141 funds that had at least 30 deals in January and were created at least ninety days ago.

With profitability of 42.38%, Hectare CE (HCTR11) is at the top of the list. The CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) and Átrio Reit Receivíveis Imobiliários (ARRI11) funds appear in the sequence with gains of 34.54% and 33.72%, respectively. Check out the complete list of the study.

ticker Background Performance – March/20 to Ja22 (%)n HCTR11 HECTARE CE FDO INV IMOB 42.38 HGPO11 CSHG PRIME OFFICES FDO INV IMOB FII 34.54 ARRI11 ODF. INV. PROPERTY ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES 33.72 CVBI11 FDO INV. PROPERTY VBI CRI 26.2 KINP11 EVEN EXCHANGE KINEA FII FDO INV IMOB 25.34 BARI11 FDO INV IMOB BARIGUI INCOME IMOB I FII 24.98 HABT11 HOUSING II FDO INV IMOB 24.97 PLCR11 FDO INV. PROPERTY PLURAL RECEIVABLES 23.86 EURO11 FDO INV IMOB EUROPAR 21.65 BCRI11 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLE FDO INV IMOB FII 20.66 BBFI11B BB FDO INV PROGRESSIVE IMOB 20.11 BNFS11 BANRISUL NOVAS BORDEIRAS FDO INV IMOB FII 18.68 XPCI11 XP CREDITO IMOBILIÁRIO FDO INV IMOB 16.89 MCCI11 FDO INV. MAUA CAPITAL IMOB. REIF 16.58 RBRR11 FDO INV IMOB FII RBR HIGH GRADE INCOME 13.7 VGIR11 VALORA RE III FDO INV IMOB FII 13.33 KNHY11 KINEA HIGH YIELD CRI FDO INV IMOB FII 12.93 BTLG11 BTG PACTUAL LOGISTICA FDO INV IMOB FII 12.51 PORD11 CREDITO IMOBILIARIO POLO – FII 12.48 RBRY11 FDO INV IMOB RBR STRUCTURED IMOB CREDIT 11.55 NVHO11 FDO INV IMOB FII NOVO HORIZONTE 11.29 IRDM11 FII IRIDIUM REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES 11.11 HGLG11 CSHG LOGÍSTICA FDO INV IMOB FII 10.75 HGCR11 CSHG REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES FDO INV IMOB FII 10.67 TGAR11 FDO INV IMOB TG REAL ASSET 10.38 KNIP11 KINEA PRICE INDICES FDO INV IMOB FII 9.81 VCJR11 VECTIS INTEREST REAL FDO INV. PROPERTY REIF 9.12 NSLU11 FDO INV IMOB FII HOSPITAL NOSSA DE LOURDES 8.38 KNCR11 KINEA RENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS FDO INV IMOB FII 8.07 GSFI11 GENERAL SHOP AND OUTLETS DO BRASIL FDO INV IMOB FI 7.32 ALZR11 ALIANZA TRUST RENDA IMOBILIARIA FDO INV IMOB 6.94 JPPA11 JPP ALLOCATION MAHOGNO FDO INV IMOB 6.02 BTCR11 FDO INV IMOB BTG PACTUAL CREDITO IMOBILIARIO 5.81 SADI11 SANTANDER PAPEIS IMOB CDI FDO INV IMOB 4.83 MFII11 MÉRITO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO I FII FII 4.69 VVPR11 FDO INV IMOB V2 PROPERTIES 4.19 NEWL11 NEWPORT LOGISTICS FDO INV. PROPERTY 2.94 VRTA11 FACTOR VERITA FDO INV IMOB FII 1.39 HGRU11 CSHG URBAN INCOME FDO INV IMOB 1.34 TRXF11 TRX REAL ESTATE FDO. INV. PROPERTY REIF 0.48

Source: SmartBrain

In the SmartBrain survey, the performance of real estate funds considers the variations in quotas and dividends distributed over the period of the pandemic.

IFIX today

In this Friday’s session (18), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates on the positive side. At 3:08 pm, the indicator registered an increase of 0.16%, to 2,750 points. Check out other highlights of the day:

Biggest highs this Friday (18):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 2.61 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. 2.37 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. Mob. 1.96 KNHY11 FII KINEA HY Titles and Val. Mob. 1.62 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. Mob. 1.34

Biggest casualties of this Friday (18):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BZLI11 Brazil Realty Titles and Val. Mob. -2.67 SNFF11 Suno FoF Others -1.97 TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs -1.46 XPSF11 XP Selection Others -1.43 FIGS11 General Shopping malls -1.26

Source: B3

SDI Logística (SDIL11) readjusts by 22% the lease of a property occupied by Braskem (BRKM5)

The SDI Rio Bravo Renda Logística fund announced this Thursday (17) that it has readjusted the value of the lease of three sheds of the One Park property, leased by Braskem, a company in the petrochemical sector, in Ribeirão Pires (SP).

According to a statement from the fund to the market, the rent of spaces will be readjusted by 21.95%, a percentage that represents an increase in the portfolio’s revenue of approximately R$ 0.0280 per share.

According to the fund’s management, the new value is in line with the region’s logistics market and the new technical specifications of the venture, covering almost 82,000 square meters.

SDI Rio Bravo invested approximately R$37.5 million in modernization works at One Park, which are currently in their final stages. The remaining interventions follow gradually so as not to affect the operation of the space.

The managers also point out that the agreement for the adjustment in the lease demonstrates the importance of the logistics condominium for Braskem, lessee of the fund since 2016.

today’s dividends

Check out which real estate funds are distributing income this Friday (18):

ticker Background Performance SHDP11 Shopping Parque Dom Pedro BRL 7.55 HCRI11 Children’s Hospital BRL 2.53 GCRI11 Galapagos Cri BRL 1.20 MGCR11 Mahogany Cri HY BRL 1.00 BRLA11 BRL Prop II BRL 0.98 GCFF11 Galapagos Cute BRL 0.75 NAVT11 Navi Imob Fof BRL 0.75 MORE11 more cute BRL 0.70 BLCP11 Bluecap Log BRL 0.51 TRNT11 north tower BRL 0.37 APT11 Residential Ship BRL 0.09

Source: InfoMoney

