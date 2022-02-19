With gains of up to 42%, 40 real estate funds have had a positive return since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a study; Ifix operates on a high

Close to completing two years – on March 11 – the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the negative performance of real estate funds in the period, especially for the segments affected by the restriction on the movement of people, such as shopping malls and offices. For other FIIs, however, the last few months have seen gains that exceed 40%.
A study by SmartBrain, an investment control and consolidation platform, points out that 40 real estate funds – 28% of the total monitored – showed a positive result between March 2020 and the end of January 2022, during the pandemic.
The survey is based on 141 funds that had at least 30 deals in January and were created at least ninety days ago.
With profitability of 42.38%, Hectare CE (HCTR11) is at the top of the list. The CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) and Átrio Reit Receivíveis Imobiliários (ARRI11) funds appear in the sequence with gains of 34.54% and 33.72%, respectively. Check out the complete list of the study.
|ticker
|Background
|Performance – March/20 to Ja22 (%)n
|HCTR11
|HECTARE CE FDO INV IMOB
|42.38
|HGPO11
|CSHG PRIME OFFICES FDO INV IMOB FII
|34.54
|ARRI11
|ODF. INV. PROPERTY ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|33.72
|CVBI11
|FDO INV. PROPERTY VBI CRI
|26.2
|KINP11
|EVEN EXCHANGE KINEA FII FDO INV IMOB
|25.34
|BARI11
|FDO INV IMOB BARIGUI INCOME IMOB I FII
|24.98
|HABT11
|HOUSING II FDO INV IMOB
|24.97
|PLCR11
|FDO INV. PROPERTY PLURAL RECEIVABLES
|23.86
|EURO11
|FDO INV IMOB EUROPAR
|21.65
|BCRI11
|REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLE FDO INV IMOB FII
|20.66
|BBFI11B
|BB FDO INV PROGRESSIVE IMOB
|20.11
|BNFS11
|BANRISUL NOVAS BORDEIRAS FDO INV IMOB FII
|18.68
|XPCI11
|XP CREDITO IMOBILIÁRIO FDO INV IMOB
|16.89
|MCCI11
|FDO INV. MAUA CAPITAL IMOB. REIF
|16.58
|RBRR11
|FDO INV IMOB FII RBR HIGH GRADE INCOME
|13.7
|VGIR11
|VALORA RE III FDO INV IMOB FII
|13.33
|KNHY11
|KINEA HIGH YIELD CRI FDO INV IMOB FII
|12.93
|BTLG11
|BTG PACTUAL LOGISTICA FDO INV IMOB FII
|12.51
|PORD11
|CREDITO IMOBILIARIO POLO – FII
|12.48
|RBRY11
|FDO INV IMOB RBR STRUCTURED IMOB CREDIT
|11.55
|NVHO11
|FDO INV IMOB FII NOVO HORIZONTE
|11.29
|IRDM11
|FII IRIDIUM REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|11.11
|HGLG11
|CSHG LOGÍSTICA FDO INV IMOB FII
|10.75
|HGCR11
|CSHG REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES FDO INV IMOB FII
|10.67
|TGAR11
|FDO INV IMOB TG REAL ASSET
|10.38
|KNIP11
|KINEA PRICE INDICES FDO INV IMOB FII
|9.81
|VCJR11
|VECTIS INTEREST REAL FDO INV. PROPERTY REIF
|9.12
|NSLU11
|FDO INV IMOB FII HOSPITAL NOSSA DE LOURDES
|8.38
|KNCR11
|KINEA RENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS FDO INV IMOB FII
|8.07
|GSFI11
|GENERAL SHOP AND OUTLETS DO BRASIL FDO INV IMOB FI
|7.32
|ALZR11
|ALIANZA TRUST RENDA IMOBILIARIA FDO INV IMOB
|6.94
|JPPA11
|JPP ALLOCATION MAHOGNO FDO INV IMOB
|6.02
|BTCR11
|FDO INV IMOB BTG PACTUAL CREDITO IMOBILIARIO
|5.81
|SADI11
|SANTANDER PAPEIS IMOB CDI FDO INV IMOB
|4.83
|MFII11
|MÉRITO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO I FII FII
|4.69
|VVPR11
|FDO INV IMOB V2 PROPERTIES
|4.19
|NEWL11
|NEWPORT LOGISTICS FDO INV. PROPERTY
|2.94
|VRTA11
|FACTOR VERITA FDO INV IMOB FII
|1.39
|HGRU11
|CSHG URBAN INCOME FDO INV IMOB
|1.34
|TRXF11
|TRX REAL ESTATE FDO. INV. PROPERTY REIF
|0.48
Source: SmartBrain
In the SmartBrain survey, the performance of real estate funds considers the variations in quotas and dividends distributed over the period of the pandemic.
IFIX today
In this Friday’s session (18), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates on the positive side. At 3:08 pm, the indicator registered an increase of 0.16%, to 2,750 points. Check out other highlights of the day:
Biggest highs this Friday (18):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|AIEC11
|Autonomy Buildings
|Corporate Slabs
|2.61
|BLMR11
|Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|2.37
|RBFF11
|Rio Bravo Ifix
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|1.96
|KNHY11
|FII KINEA HY
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|1.62
|BPFF11
|Brazil Plural Absolute
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|1.34
Biggest casualties of this Friday (18):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|BZLI11
|Brazil Realty
|Titles and Val. Mob.
|-2.67
|SNFF11
|Suno FoF
|Others
|-1.97
|TEPP11
|Tellus Properties
|Corporate Slabs
|-1.46
|XPSF11
|XP Selection
|Others
|-1.43
|FIGS11
|General Shopping
|malls
|-1.26
Source: B3
SDI Logística (SDIL11) readjusts by 22% the lease of a property occupied by Braskem (BRKM5)
The SDI Rio Bravo Renda Logística fund announced this Thursday (17) that it has readjusted the value of the lease of three sheds of the One Park property, leased by Braskem, a company in the petrochemical sector, in Ribeirão Pires (SP).
According to a statement from the fund to the market, the rent of spaces will be readjusted by 21.95%, a percentage that represents an increase in the portfolio’s revenue of approximately R$ 0.0280 per share.
According to the fund’s management, the new value is in line with the region’s logistics market and the new technical specifications of the venture, covering almost 82,000 square meters.
SDI Rio Bravo invested approximately R$37.5 million in modernization works at One Park, which are currently in their final stages. The remaining interventions follow gradually so as not to affect the operation of the space.
The managers also point out that the agreement for the adjustment in the lease demonstrates the importance of the logistics condominium for Braskem, lessee of the fund since 2016.
today’s dividends
Check out which real estate funds are distributing income this Friday (18):
|ticker
|Background
|Performance
|SHDP11
|Shopping Parque Dom Pedro
|BRL 7.55
|HCRI11
|Children’s Hospital
|BRL 2.53
|GCRI11
|Galapagos Cri
|BRL 1.20
|MGCR11
|Mahogany Cri HY
|BRL 1.00
|BRLA11
|BRL Prop II
|BRL 0.98
|GCFF11
|Galapagos Cute
|BRL 0.75
|NAVT11
|Navi Imob Fof
|BRL 0.75
|MORE11
|more cute
|BRL 0.70
|BLCP11
|Bluecap Log
|BRL 0.51
|TRNT11
|north tower
|BRL 0.37
|APT11
|Residential Ship
|BRL 0.09
Source: InfoMoney