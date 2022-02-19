With high gasoline, can Brazil use ethanol to circumvent prices?

A barrel of oil at almost 100 dollars and a global appeal for less polluting fuels. The scenario seems perfect for Brazil, more in terms of alternatives to gasoline — which had the value of a liter exceeding R$ 8 at gas stations in Rio de Janeiro. At least in theory.

The country is the largest producer of ethanol in the world and the sector tends to defend its use instead of society betting entirely on electric cars.

Fuel emits just 200 grams of carbon dioxide per litre, while gasoline emits 10 times more. Despite yielding 30% less than the competitor, ethanol is also cheaper.

Since the world began to ease restrictions with the advance of vaccination against covid-19, the barrel of oil has soared. This is because supply has not kept up with demand. With the dollar appreciated and Petrobras’ international parity pricing policy, which still has the refining monopoly, derivatives followed suit.

In the short term, would Brazil manage to increase ethanol production so that car drivers would be less vulnerable to this moment of high oil prices?

To answer this question, we first need to understand how the two fuels are produced and how they are composed.

gasoline is a petroleum derivative, produced on a much larger scale than ethanol, and in an extractive. In other words, the oil is there and it just needs to be extracted and fitted into the refining chain. Already Ethanol is the result of sugarcane agriculture, it has a harvest and a long cycle. In addition, it depends on productive land.

In the view of Gesmar Santos, economist at the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA), it would not be possible in the short term to guarantee more ethanol supply to try to give a cheaper option to the consumer, increasing supply.

“There are some intertwined issues: sustainability, process composition, demand feasibility, production sustainability. Some actors will say yes and others will say no to this question. I don’t believe in the viability of ethanol to be able to reduce the price of gasoline with supply. Production is much lower and it would not be possible to increase it to the point of reducing the price so much for the consumer to switch to gasoline.”

Gesmar also explains that increasing the supply of ethanol — even in the medium term — would not be enough to bring prices down. To lower them, it would be necessary for the entire chain to accept to reduce margins and for gasoline itself to also fall.

“I do not advocate that lowering taxation is seen as a panacea. I believe it should be done, but with other measures that lower the fuel set. Ideally, one should think about the cost of transport in Brazil, how the price is formed in . If you lower the price too much, the tendency is also for the producer to export. In this discussion of prices, the contribution of ethanol is limited”, says Gesmar.

Ethanol production is lower precisely because it depends on land and crops. In 2021, it was 31 billion liters, a value lower than the two previous years, in which producers produced 35 and 32 billion liters. Last year, the drought influenced lower production. Then, to escape the current cycle of high gasoline prices, it is not feasible to “push a button” in the sugarcane fields and produce alcohol.

In 2021, 16.7 billion liters of ethanol were sold, 13% less than in 2020, and well below the record 22 billion liters of 2016. Gasoline consumed 39.3 billion liters in 2021, or 9.7% more than in 2020.

“In the short term, industries are not able to convert all sugar production into ethanol. It has a limit of up to 15%. Furthermore, a sugar and ethanol supply contract cannot be made overnight. By choosing to produce ethanol, they could also lose sugarcane”, explains the economist.

Since last year, it’s not just gasoline that has increased. Ethanol follows its price due to its own market dynamics, since they are complementary.

The average price of gasoline in January in Brazil was R$6,874, and ethanol had an average of R$5,779, according to the Ticket Log Price Index. In January of last year, the averages were R$4,816 for gasoline and R$3,779 for ethanol. Thus, the increase was 42.7% and 52.4% respectively.

In the short term, the answer is no. Ethanol production cannot be increased to circumvent the rise in oil prices. But what about in the medium term?

“In the medium term it is possible to increase supply, but it is not possible to observe the effects. Structurally, producing petroleum derivatives is cheaper, but sustainable ethanol has a lower social economic cost, which is why it would have to be a choice of society if it wants ethanol to occupy a larger space”, explains Gesmar.

As for the price of oil in the coming years, the tendency is for the barrel to remain high. Investment bank Morgan Stanley already predicts that it should hit $100 in the second half of this year. The tension between Russia and Ukraine and the unwillingness of Middle Eastern countries to increase production are the main causes.

Industry analyst Ilan Albertman of Ativa Investimentos does not predict lower prices:

“We have a problem in the oil chain that became more pronounced after the pandemic, when the powers began to recover more quickly, but the increase in fossil production was low. Today, global players are thinking about oil quality extracted and not in quantity. The allocation of oil companies has been in renewable energies and this reduces the projections of the supply curves. So naturally we will have higher prices”.

Congress wants to lower prices

The high price of fuel has led Congress and the Bolsonaro government to discuss a series of ways to make the price of gasoline and diesel hurt less in the pocket of Brazilians.

In 2021, Petrobras’ pricing policy was criticized by members of the Palácio do Planato, the allied base and Jair Bolsonaro, but the discussions now revolve around a mechanism that does not “disturb” the oil company’s accounts.

The main consensus in Congress is that it is necessary to give some subsidy to diesel, expand the gas aid program and define a fixed rate for the ICMS state tax.

The ICMS is responsible, in the case of gasoline, for almost 30% of the value at the pump. One of the projects wants to set it at 15% in all states. To try to reach an agreement with the House to speed up the process, the vote was postponed this week.

As the country depends mainly on road transport, the rise in gasoline and diesel strongly affected inflation in 2021, which ended the year above 10%.