With Zaracho and Vargas, Atlético-MG discloses related to the decision of the Supercup | athletic-mg

Atlético will travel with full force for the decision of the Supercopa do Brasil. Zaracho and Vargas, who are still doubts for the match, are among the related who will go to Cuiabá this Saturday. Turkish coach Mohamed will take 30 athletes to the final against Flamengo, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena Pantanal.
Nacho Fernández, Vargas and Zaracho Atlético-MG – Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Matías Zaracho had felt discomfort in his thigh during a training session during the week, in Cidade do Galo. The midfielder was spared from the duel against Athletic, for the Campeonato Mineiro, and has not trained with the ball in recent days. Although related, the player’s presence on the field in the Supercup decision is uncertain.
Eduardo Vargas has yet to debut for Galo this season. The Chilean has been recovering from a serious ligament injury in his left knee since late January. The club did not disclose the forecast of the attacker’s return to the pitch.
Atletico’s probable lineup to face the rubro-negro has: Everson, Arana, Godín, Nathan Silva and Mariano; Jair, Allan and Nacho Fernández (Zaracho); Keno, Hulk and Savarino (Ademir).
