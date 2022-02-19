Without a single sale, Embraer suspends development of the E175 E2 jet

Disclosure – Embraer





In a statement on Friday night (18), Embraer informed the market that the Board of Directors has approved a three-year pause in its E175 E2 jet development program.

The rescheduling of activities is associated with the slow discussions of the US airlines scope clause with pilot unions. Such a clause imposes a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) limitation for aircraft with up to 76 seats, and the E175 E2 is above this limit.

The United States is by far the biggest market for the E175 E1 and would be for the E2 were it not for the regional aviation scope clause. With it in force, the new model cannot be acquired by the regional offices.

“The company expects to resume program development activities after the aforementioned period, which will result in a rescheduling of the aircraft’s entry into service between 2027 and 2028. In line with its strategy of innovation and growth, Embraer will maintain its shareholders and the market duly informed about the new relevant information related to the transaction”informed the Brazilian manufacturer in a Material Fact filed with B3.



