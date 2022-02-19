You should eat more cassava: check out 8 surprising benefits

Aipim, manioc-mansa, cassava or just manioc, whatever you name this incredible root. Fact is that frequent consumption of cassava can bring several benefits to the human body. Discover 8 of the main advantages that are offered to those who do not refuse a good cooked cassava.

1 – Supports the digestive process

Cassava generates a kind of resistant starch after being cooked. This element improves the functioning of the intestine as a whole and ends up reducing inflammation throughout the body. In addition, cassava is an excellent tonic for the immune system.

2 – Improves heart health

As it is a food rich in fiber and potassium, cassava is very good for arteries and blood vessels. In addition, it helps to lower LDL cholesterol levels, which are bad for blood circulation.

3 – Fight against arthritis

If you suffer from arthritis, you should eat more cassava. The food is rich in polyphenols and saponins, both of which are natural anti-inflammatory and pain relievers for the body.

4 – Diabetics can also eat cassava

Although diabetes restricts the consumption of sweets and carbohydrates, there are some foods that can be eaten that contain carbohydrates. Cassava is one of those foods, since when cooked, your friend is not released quickly, so glycemic spikes are contained. However, you cannot abuse this root in food.

5 – Help in the practice of exercises

Cassava is one of the best sources of energy for those who practice high intensity exercises. As it is rich in phosphorus, it helps considerably to reduce the symptoms of tiredness and fatigue.

6 – Makes life happier

Because it is a root with high fiber content, it improves intestinal functioning. Consequently, those who consume it tend to feel a gradual improvement in mood.

7 – Good for the skin

Cassava fights the appearance of free radicals, as it has a substance called resveratrol. In other words, we are facing a food that prevents premature aging.

8 – Pregnant women can and should eat

One of the elements present in cassava helps in the formation of the fetal neural tube. Because it contains folates, the food not only can be eaten by pregnant women but is also highly recommended.