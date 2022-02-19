Youtuber Says Porsche Spyder He Had Ordered Is On Ship That Catched On Fire In Atlantic Ocean | World

A ship carrying Porsche, Audi and Bentley cars from Germany to the United States caught fire near Portugal’s Azores Island in the Atlantic Ocean.

One of the vehicles that was inside the vessel had been commissioned by Matt Farah, a Youtube that produces content about cars and speed.

“The Boxster Spyder with Deman 4.5 engine and short gear is the best sports car of all time. I had specified exactly how I wanted it. There is no way forward.”, he said on a social network.

In an interview with Inside, Matt celebrated the health of the crew of the vessel.

“I’m glad no one was hurt in the fire and everyone is safe, which is the most important thing,” he said.

The model chosen by the youtuber is valued at US$ 160 thousand (approximately R$ 615 thousand). As the ship is divided into compartments, it is not possible to confirm whether the influencer’s car was hit by fire.

The vessel flies the Panama flag and left the port of Emden, in Germany, where Volkswagen has a factory, for Davisville, in the USA.

Matt Farah is a digital influencer with over a million followers. His main craft is the youtube channel “Smoking Tire”.

On his channel, he does car model reviews. Matt presents the pros and cons of each vehicle and has fun with his friends discovering more of each car.

In addition to his main channel, he recently started a project where he records podcasts with other personalities in the medium.

There were 22 sailors on the ship that caught fire last Wednesday. All were removed on the same day and taken to another vessel that agreed to help in the rescue operation. There are no injuries, according to the Portuguese Navy.

Portuguese air force rescues 22 crew from burning ship

About 1,100 Porsche cars and 189 Bentley cars are on the ship, according to a spokesperson for the brands. Audi confirmed that some of the vehicles are also on the boat, but did not specify how many or if there is any damage.

According to the German newspaper “Handelsblatt”, an email from Volkswagen USA says that there are 3,965 cars from the VW, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini brands.

Volkswagen did not confirm the total number of cars and said it was awaiting more information.

Electrical problems cause accidents

On Thursday night (17), a port captain in the Azores told a Portuguese news agency that there was still fire, but that it was under control.

James Turner, a lawyer who specializes in disputes involving freight transport, said electrical problems are common causes of fires. He said that if there are lithium-ion batteries on the ship, specific equipment will be needed to fight the flames.

Generally, says Turner, these ships have different floors and each is insulated, which can contain damage.

