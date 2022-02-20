13-year-old influencer’s father kills follower who stalked his family

Influencer even exchanged messages with the follower before he attacked her house with a gun

When she created her profiles on the internet, at the age of 13, Ava Majury could not imagine what would come: the influencer was persecuted by one of her followers, Eric Rohan Justin, 18, who came to show up at her door with a gun. Retired police officer and father of the teenager, Rob Majury, killed the young stalker in an attempt to protect his daughter.

The information is from the New York Times, which had access and spoke with the family living in Florida (USA). The girl has the internet as an integral part of her life, according to her parents. The teenager’s number of followers increased considerably in 2020, when she noticed that the user EricJustin111 was trying to keep in touch.

In addition to following the teenager on TikTok, where her success began, the young man searched for Ava on other social networks. Over time, he began to appear even in online games she was in. Before knowing the boy’s intentions, the influencer responded a few times to the messages, as she did with other followers: “Hi, how was your day?”.

Through Ava’s schoolmates, Eric also found WhatsApp and the address of the house where the influencer lived with her family. Carrying a gun, he went there and shot at the door. The teenager’s parents called local police as the stalker fled.

The father, Majury, decided to remain watching at the entrance. After the first shot, the retired policeman reached for his own weapon. A short time later the pursuer, Eric, returned and was surprised by a gunshot. After being hit, the young man dropped dead in front of Ava’s house.

The family agreed to talk about it only in 2022, for The New York Times. Currently, the young woman receives money for her appearances on the internet and, according to the report, is even quoted by Hollywood. About the young woman’s permanence in the networks, her mother, Kim Majury, says: “We know there will be two sides, and some people will not understand”.