2 soldiers die in clashes with pro-Russian separatists

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Saturday on the front lines of fighting with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine. These are the first casualties among the military in more than a month of crisis on the border with Russia. Another four soldiers were wounded and are in hospital, the Ukrainian army said in a statement, in which it accuses the rebels of leading the bombing and of having committed 70 violations of the truce that was supposed to be in force.

A shell exploded near the Ukrainian interior minister, leaving no injuries. The insurgents, backed by Moscow, are calling for general mobilization, raising fears that these incidents could serve as a pretext for a military escalation by Russia.

France and Germany on Saturday recommended the withdrawal of all their citizens from Ukraine. The order for those in the areas most at risk of war, in the east of the country, is to leave “immediately”.

canceled flights

German airline Lufthansa will suspend flights to Kiev and Odessa from Monday (21). “The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority,” a company spokesperson said, adding that flights continue to be scheduled for this weekend in order to serve people planning to leave the country.

Air France, on the other hand, maintains its flights to Ukraine, at least “for now”, according to a company spokesman. “The next flight to Kiev is scheduled for Sunday (20) at 9:40 am. We are monitoring the situation closely, of course, but for now the flight is maintained,” the official said, adding that another direct flight is scheduled for Tuesday. fair (22).

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw large-scale military exercises, launching ballistic and cruise missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads. The growing risk of an armed conflict, in the heart of Europe, made the G7 chancellors convene an extraordinary meeting, parallel to the Security Conference that takes place in Munich, Germany.

Ukraine asks for NATO membership timetable

On a trip to Germany, where he has several bilateral meetings scheduled, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded a “clear” timetable for joining NATO. “Ukraine is Europe’s shield against Russia,” he said, urging the West to abandon the “appeasement policy” with Russia. “For eight years, Ukraine has held back one of the largest armies in the world, which is concentrated on our borders,” said the Ukrainian leader, during the Munich Security Conference.

Ukraine says it is “prepared for every possible scenario”, while the United States says it is convinced Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. On a visit to Lithuania, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared that Russian troops concentrated on the border with Ukraine were “moving” and “preparing to attack” the neighboring country.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed Paris’s concern about escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, where government forces and pro-Russian separatists clash. Le Drian warned on Saturday that ceasefire violations flout previous commitments.

During the Munich Security Conference in Germany, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “the unity of allies against this threat”. He emphasized the “shock” an invasion would pose to the entire world. Germany, on the other hand, appealed to Westerners not to try to “assume” Russia’s intentions.

China, in turn, issued a warning for Moscow’s concerns to be respected.

NATO strengthening

US Vice President Kamala Haris meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday to demonstrate Washington’s support for Kiev. In Germany, Harris warned that NATO would strengthen in Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack. “We will impose heavy financial sanctions and export controls. We will target Russian financial institutions and key industries, as well as those who are complicit in this unprovoked invasion,” the US vice president said.

Also present in Munich, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about strengthening the North Atlantic alliance. “Russia has been systematically sending troops to the border with Ukraine, in the biggest military operation since the cold war. We don’t know what will happen. But the risk of conflict is real. Russia is willing to rewrite history. of the Kremlin is to have less NATO on its borders, what you will have is more NATO. And if you want to divide NATO, you will only have an even stronger alliance”, he concluded.

(With information from RFI and AFP)