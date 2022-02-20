5 rights of health plan users

Health plan: According to ANS, ongoing treatments cannot be interrupted and appointments made prior to transfer must be maintained. Getty Images.

In December last year, more than 330 thousand individual plans from the health plan operator Amil were transferred to another operator, Personalized Health Assistance (APS). The operation was approved by the National Complementary Health Agency (ANS) and at the time of the transaction, APS was part of the same group as Amil, the American company UnitedHealth Group (UHG).

Many users were unsure of their rights with this change. However, these rights must be maintained by APS. The new operator must guarantee assistance to its beneficiaries in the same standard as Amil. According to the ANS, ongoing treatments cannot be interrupted and the appointments made before the transfer must be maintained. In addition, all contractual conditions must be maintained, otherwise, the user can file a complaint with ANS or go to court.

Here are 5 rights that must be guaranteed to health plan users:

Provision of home medicines by the health plan when there is an emergency; Decision must be made by the physician about the materials (prostheses, orthoses) used by the patient in the treatment; The plan must bear the patient’s expenses if there is no specialized professional in the accredited network; The retiree can keep the plan he had before retirement; Change operator without having to fulfill a new grace period.

Home medicines in an emergency

When dealing with emergency and urgent situations, the health plan must provide home medicines. Most health plan operators do not offer home medication coverage to their consumers.

When we talk about an urgent or emergency situation, we are not facing a common disease, it is necessary to understand the concept of treatment in the broadest way, that is, the procedures and medicines necessary to get out of the emergency situation and maintain the health and life of the patient. .

The support for this right is in article 35-C of the Health Plans Law.

Decision must be made by the physician about the materials (prostheses, orthoses) used by the patient in the treatment

Only the consumer’s physician can choose the items needed for the most appropriate treatment and must be funded by the plan. This determination finds support in item I of art. 7 of Resolution No. 424/2017 of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) and art. 1 of Resolution No. 1956/2010 of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM).

The plan must bear the patient’s expenses if there is no specialized professional in the accredited network

As much as the consumer plan is the most complete of the operator, not always all areas of medicine are covered by the accredited network and geographic scope of the contract. There are areas of medicine not significantly covered by the plans and this attracts an obligation to cover expenses when the professional or clinic sought by the consumer is not included in the accredited network, that is, in this case, the operator must fully reimburse the user. This determination is included in items I and II of article 4 of ANS Resolution No. 259/2011.

The retiree can keep the plan he had before retirement

The retiree, when employed, who has contributed for more than ten years with the payment (in whole or in part) of the health plan has the right to remain as a beneficiary of the plan indefinitely.

In turn, if the person retires before completing 10 years of contribution in that company, he will be entitled to remain with the health plan for the same contribution period. That is, if the employee/retiree contributed in whole or in part to the monthly payment for 6 years, he/she will remain with the active contract for another 6 years.

Regardless of the situation, the retiree only continues with the current contract if he assumes the full payment of the monthly fee.

This guarantee is supported by art. 31 of the Health Plans Law.

Change operator without having to fulfill a new grace period

This measure is regulated by Resolution No. 438/2018 and provides for some specific requirements for the consumer to change operator and not have to meet new deadlines.

One of the main determinations is that the consumer must be linked to the current plan for 2 years and that the operator of the destination health plan has a period of 10 days to respond whether or not to accept the portability, if they do not respond, the portability is automatically considered valid. .

Another important determination is that the consumer, after joining the new plan, must request the cancellation of the previous one directly to the operator within 5 days, failure to comply with this requirement subjects the consumer to complying with the needs of the new plan for non-compliance with the terms of the Resolution .

With information from Estadão and JusBrasil portal.