7 facts about the life and 70 years of Elizabeth II’s reign

Kev Lochun

BBC History Extra

19 February 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Elizabeth 2nd in 2022 and 1952

At around 3:00 a.m. on April 21, 1926, the eldest daughter of Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future George 6th), and his wife Elizabeth were born.

Few could have guessed it at the time, but that little girl would become perhaps the most recognizable British face of the century.

Although she was third in line at birth, the abdication of her uncle Edward VIII in 1936 and the death of her father, King George VI, made her Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on 6 February 1952.

Since then, Elizabeth II has been a constant face in a changing world.

On the occasion of the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee (70 years of reign) in 2022, the BBC tells seven details of his life.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Elizabeth II is the longest-lived queen in British history

25,569 +

The morning of February 6, 2022 marks 70 years since her accession to the throne in 1952: Elizabeth II reigned for 25,569 days of remarkable social change.

This makes her the longest-lived monarch in British history.

The one who so far held that title was Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years and seven months, or 23,226 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes, from 20 June 1837 until her death in 1901.

But to become the longest-ruling monarch of any sovereign state in history, she will have to remain on the throne until May 27, 2024.

If that happens, she will displace Louis 14 of France, the famous “Sun King”. The medieval monarch, who converted a modest hunting lodge into the magnificent Palace of Versailles and turned France into a world power, ruled for 72 years and 110 days.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Elizabeth II is also head of state for 14 other Commonwealth countries.

14 and 54

The Queen is also head of state of 14 other Commonwealth countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

Additionally, she is the ceremonial head of this community, an association of 54 nations, most of which were ruled by the British at some point in history. All but two, Rwanda and Mozambique, were part of the British Empire (Rwanda was colonized by Germany and Mozambique by Portugal).

The Commonwealth is inextricably linked to the regency of Elizabeth II.

“In the first 12 years of his reign, the empire virtually disappeared, to the point that by 1965 the term ‘British Empire’ was no longer used,” writes historian Ashley Jackson.

“With the emergence of a multiracial community of independent nations with divergent interests, the role of the queen became one of providing continuity during the transformation.”

At 95 years old, Elizabeth II is also the oldest sovereign in the United Kingdom and the oldest in the world.

Seventy of those 95 years of life have been fulfilled twice, as the queen has two birthdays: the real one, on April 21, and the official one, in June, usually on the second Saturday of the month.

The double birthday tradition began in 1748 with George II, whose actual birthday was in November, a highly unreliable month in terms of good weather for public celebrations. Eduardo 7º (1841-1910), who was also born in November, had his official birthday in the summer.

The Queen’s birthday in April, however, does not go unnoticed. It is marked by cannon volleys: one at Hyde Park or Green Park, another at Windsor Great Park and a third at the Tower of London.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, As much as they saw each other weekly, the Queen refused to call Prime Minister Anthony Blair by his nickname: Tony

14 and 7

There were 14 UK prime ministers during the reign of Elizabeth II, each of whom met with the Queen weekly at Buckingham Palace, a tradition that began with Winston Churchill (1874-1965).

“They enjoyed their weekly get-togethers, laughed a lot, and were united by a shared interest in horses and racing,” says historian Francis Beckett.

But the same cannot be said of everyone: the queen was “polite but cold” to Edward Heath; she remained “anxious about the human cost of Thatcherism”; and she refused to call Tony Blair ‘Tony’.

As much as they saw each other weekly, the Queen avoided the nickname by which the Labor prime minister was known. She preferred “Anthony Blair”.

A similar number of American presidents occupied the Oval Office during the reign of Elizabeth II.

The first was Harry Truman, who met her on her first visit to the United States in 1951, when she was still a princess; the most recent is current president Joe Biden, who visited Windsor Castle in 2021. They first met in 1982, when Biden was a senator.

The only one of these 14 American leaders the Queen never met was Lyndon Johnson.

There were seven Roman Catholic popes in the Vatican during his reign: Pius 12, John 23, Paul 6, John Paul 1, John Paul 2, Benedict 16 and Francis.

116

Although the Queen has never had a passport, as these are issued “in the name of Her Majesty”, meaning she would issue one for herself, Elizabeth II is perhaps the most traveled head of state in history.

The monarch has made 265 official visits abroad and has visited at least 116 countries to date, many as part of her duties as head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Rwanda and Cameroon are the only two of the 54 Commonwealth countries she has yet to visit.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Windsor Castle is Elizabeth II’s favorite and where she spends most of her time

6

When he is at home, he spends most of his time in six royal residences:

Buckingham Palace | Elizabeth II’s official residence in London, as it has been for all British sovereigns since 1837. Today it also serves as the monarch’s administrative seat.

Windsor Castle | The oldest inhabited castle in the world and where the Queen spends many of her private weekends. William the Conqueror chose the site for the castle after the Norman Conquest.

Balmoral Castle | The Queen’s Private Scottish Estate, a majestic estate located on the banks of the River Dee in Aberdeenshire. Every year, Elizabeth II spends the summer there.

Sandringham House | Elizabeth II’s private cottage in Norfolk, where the royal family spends Christmas.

Holyrood Palace | The main royal residence in Scotland, based in Edinburgh. The queen usually spends a week there in late June or early July.

Hillsborough Castle | The Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland and also the official residence of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Queen is known for her love for the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, a very old breed of herding dog native to Great Britain.

30, 100 and 100%

The Queen is known for her love of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, a very ancient breed of herding dog native to Great Britain.

She fell in love with them from childhood, and got her first dog, Susan, on her 18th birthday.

During her reign, Elizabeth II had more than 30 dogs of this breed.

The royal house has witnessed the birth of a new breed of dog: the dorgi — a hybrid that emerged when one of the queen’s corgis mated with a dachshund named Pipkin from Princess Margaret, sister of Elizabeth II and who died in 2002.

But corgis aren’t the only animals in the queen’s life.

Elizabeth II has a keen interest in horseback riding and in particular the breeding of racehorses.

It is estimated to have had over 100 over the decades which in total have claimed over 1,600 race victories.

As a result, the monarch reportedly won £6.75 million in prize money.

On the other hand, Elizabeth II owns 100% of the unmarked swans in the kingdom.

Swans were once a prized feast food, and since the early 12th century, the Crown has been entitled to all unmarked white swans found in the open sea.

Today, the Queen retains the right to claim ownership of any unmarked white swan swimming in open water, but this right is exercised primarily on certain stretches of the River Thames, and the swans are never eaten.