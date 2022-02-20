A Boeing 737 with engine and everything went up for sale at OLX for R$150,000

OLX Reproduction





A classic plane of the Boeing 737-200 model, which flew for a while in Brazil, was put up for sale on the OLX classifieds website and, at first, available to anyone interested.

According to the announcement, the plane has an engine, but it is certain that it will no longer be able to fly away from there, since the maintenance for that would cost tens of times more than the scrap is worth. Anyway, it is curious to see the aircraft being offered this way.

The Boeing in question is in Fortaleza with the livery of a Congolese company and registration 9Q-CGJ, although it has never left there to go to Africa. On the contrary, it was a cargo aircraft that, in the 2000s, flew by the bankrupt TAF Linhas Aéreas until it was abandoned in the capital of Ceará with the end of the company’s operations.

Before arriving in Brazil, the jet had a long history, which began there in 1969, when it was delivered to the Irish company Aer Lingus, then it was also flown by Nigeria Airways, Alitalia Cargo and, again, Aer Lingus.

Those interested in checking out the aircraft, or the hair in its photos, can do so by accessing this link.




