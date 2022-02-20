Abel says that Fluminense’s victory over Volta Redonda was the best game of the year: “Pulga behind the whole head” | fluminense

If Abel already had a flea behind his ear before the match against Volta Redonda, Fluminense’s victory this Saturday, in Luso-Brasileiro, put “the flea behind his whole head”, as defined by the coach himself in the press conference after the game . For him, it was the team’s best game of the season.

– Overall, it was the best performance of the year. The opponent doesn’t matter. The opponent has very high individual value, is very fast. What we set up god right, many players had above average performance. This is good for me. Don’t put the flea behind the ear, put it behind the whole head.

This Saturday’s good performance came with a different scheme than the one most used by Abel. Despite the four-liner used in the victory over Volta Redonda, the coach does not intend to define a fixed way of playing: everything will depend on who the team will face.

– You always talk about modern football, modernity, and modernity is that you don’t have just one way to play. In both classics, Felipe started to play steering wheel. So you do a tactical substitution without a substitute. That is great. Today, due to the characteristics of the opponent, we proposed to put a player more in the middle. The acting was really good. But that’s it, you’ll never see the team play the same way. It will depend on what the opponent uses as a strategy.

With its 21 points, Flu is leader of the championship and is already classified for the semifinal of the Guanabara Cup, in case Boavista’s appeal for the loss of seven points for irregular lineup is not accepted.

The sequence of seven wins gives confidence to the team before the most important game of the season so far, against Millonarios for the second phase of Libertadores. The match takes place next Tuesday at 9:30 pm at El Campín, Colombia.

See other answers from Abel at the press conference:

– Today, due to the characteristics of the opponent, we proposed to put a player more in the middle, we knew that he had more touch of the ball, mainly for Ganso. Nonato, Wellington and Nathan complemented it very well. In the background, it was almost a cross: Wellington in front of the defense, Ganso behind the two attackers and Nathan and Nonato doing the tripod there. And the thing went well. We managed to break their speed. We scored in the first half. Quiet dressing room. We scored goals in the second half, as soon as it started, that all helps. But the acting was really good.

Turned key for Millonarios

– They are aware, it is not the game of the year, it is as important as any other, but it has a special flavor. It is an international competition, where Fluminense will do everything to pass this first phase, then the second. But the important thing is that, what I’m going to say is that it’s a different competition, played in a different way, mainly with arbitration, in an away game. There’s no shouting, it’s tough, you have to play hard, face it with total and absolute seriousness. Yesterday I did a tactical training and I told them: “If the strategy is not right, I change it. But what cannot change is the objective”. The goal was once again achieved, we hope to have another good result on Tuesday.

– Altitude is never pleasant. Nor are we going to leave there thinking that the altitude will be responsible for something. Of course he has influence, but the team is physically very well, so much so that today we save practically everyone. It is a strong opponent who will try to get an advantage in the first game. Field is very good, lighting is very good. We’ve studied a lot, yesterday and the day before yesterday. We are following their game with Jaguares, they are winning. I even think the goal was from Danilo, a defender playing as a left-back. Now, really, this is free of technical commission observation, I will deal with it with the players, starting tomorrow

