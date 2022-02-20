After four days of strike, buses begin to circulate in São Luís; VIDEO | maranhão

After four days of strike, the buses of urban collective transport in São Luís returned to circulate in the early afternoon of this Saturday (19) ( see the video above ). The information was confirmed by Mayor Eduardo Braide (Podemos) on a social network.

The measure meets a decision of the Regional Labor Court of the 16th Region (TRT). The decision determined that the Municipality of São Luís and the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of São Luís (SET), guarantee, within 48 hours, the regular operation of public transport.

Teams from the São Luís Municipal Guard (GMSL) and traffic agents accompany the buses leaving the depots in São Luís. The objective is to ensure that the court order is complied with.

1 of 3 Public transport buses begin to circulate in São Luís (MA) — Photo: Publicity/Social networks/São Luís City Hall Public transport buses begin to circulate in São Luís (MA) — Photo: Publicity/Social networks/São Luís City Hall

wanted by g1the Union of Road Transport Workers in the State of Maranhão (STTREMA) had not yet commented on the resumption of activities until the publication of this report.

In a note of g1on Saturday morning, the City of São Luís informed that the Municipality would comply with the decision of the Labor Court to guarantee the return of activities in public transport in the capital of Maranhão.

“The Municipality of São Luís will comply with the decision of the Labor Court, in order to provide the operation of public transport in the capital, immediately placing the municipal guard and traffic agents in the companies’ garages to ensure free access to jobs. , in the sense of allowing the bus to return to the streets,” the note said.

SET summons new drivers

Amid the stoppage in the transport system, the Union of Passenger Transport Companies (SET) announced this Saturday, a call for drivers to hire on an emergency basis.

Drivers must be qualified in category D and have at least six months of proven experience.

Interested parties must present their Driver’s License, Work Permit and Identity Card, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm, at the union’s headquarters located at Rua Barão de Bagé, nº 11, in the Apicum neighborhood.

Court orders arrest of members

The Regional Labor Court of the 16th Region (TRT-MA) ordered the arrest of 15 members of the Union of Road Transport Workers in the State of Maranhão (STTREMA).

The judge’s decision was motivated by the failure to comply with the immediate return of 80% of the public transport fleet in the Metropolitan Region of the capital. The arrest warrants will be carried out by the Federal Police (PF). Among the members who are under arrest are:

President of the union, Marcelo Luís Alves Brito

Vice-president of the union, Isaías Castelo Branco

Secretary General, Jaciara Alves de Sousa

Finance Secretary, Edglebson Maia da Silva

Secretary of Administration, João Alves de Oliveira Neto

Press and Communication Secretary, Gilson João Ribeiro Coimbra

Secretary for Legal Affairs and Labor Relations, José Rodrigues da Silva

Women’s Secretary, Cristiane Vasconcelos da Silva

Secretary of Union Training, Luís Camera

Secretary of Hygiene, Safety and Occupational Medicine, Luís Carlos Rabelo da Silva

Secretary of Socioeconomic Studies and Transport, Cesar Roberto Lemos Araújo

Secretary of Social Policies, Rosângela de Jesus Neves Gonçalves

Culture Secretary, Euclidimar Cabral Algarves

Secretary of Sport and Leisure, Alex Maciel Aguiar da Silva

Secretary of Political Coordination, Carlos Alberto dos Santos

The Justice of Maranhão denied the requests filed by the Union of Passenger Transport Companies (SET) requesting that the Municipality of São Luís grant an adjustment to the public transport fare.

The decision also denied the request, made by SET, for the Municipality of São Luís to present documents that prove the value of fuel and the cost of labor, including costs with health insurance and other charges provided for in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Also on Friday, the road workers held a demonstration in front of the Palace of La Ravardiére, seat of the City Hall of São Luís. With posters and slogans, they asked for a position from Mayor Eduardo Braide (Podemos) in relation to the claims of the category.

2 of 3 Mayor of São Luís, Eduardo Braide (Podemos), talks with a group of road workers on strike in front of the City Hall of São Luís (MA) — Photo: Matheus Soares/Grupo Mirante Mayor of São Luís, Eduardo Braide (Podemos), talks with a group of road workers on strike in front of the City Hall of São Luís (MA) — Photo: Matheus Soares/Grupo Mirante

Mayor Eduardo Braide received the protesters in front of the city hall. According to Braide, the municipality will charge transport companies for the reason why the money allocated by management is not being passed on to workers.

“I am with you. There is no reason why your labor rights are not being fulfilled. The contract is to be fulfilled. When I accepted, just last year, that the municipality would provide emergency aid to the public transport sector, it’s there in the agreement clause, this entire amount has to be allocated to you, workers. What we’re going to do now is charge what we’ve already done: notify the companies why the agreement is not being fulfilled. that the money that the city government is passing on to the public transport system sector is not reaching you”, said Braide.

The TRT-MA decreed on Wednesday (16) the illegality and abusiveness of the road workers’ strike in São Luís. The justice determined that at least 80% of the public transport fleet in São Luís and the Metropolitan Region (São José de Ribamar, Raposa and Paço do Lumiar) under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand per day of non-compliance.

According to the document, due to the illegality of the strike movement, the discount for the day stopped will be applied to workers in the public transport system who joined the movement.

3 of 3 Public transport bus workers go on strike in Greater São Luís — Photo: Olavo Sampaio/TV Mirante Public transport bus workers go on strike in Greater São Luís — Photo: Olavo Sampaio/TV Mirante

The strike on public transport in São Luís entered its fourth day this Saturday (17). The stoppage directly affects around 800,000 passengers using the urban and semi-urban system. The stoppage directly affects around 800,000 passengers using the urban and semi-urban system.

The category, which asks for a salary adjustment of 15%, claims that it has not reached an agreement with the Union of Passenger Transport Companies (SET).