After more tests, doctors from Paulinha Abelha arrive at a new diagnosis | Column Fábia Oliveira

The medical team at Hospital Primavera, in Sergipe, which takes care of the case of singer Paulinha Abelha, from Calcinha Preta, issued a new medical report updating the health status of the forrozeira, who is in a coma in the unit’s ICU. According to the doctors, after a new battery of tests, the possibility of infectious diseases of epidemiological interest was ruled out.

“We inform you that the patient Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana, remains in the Intensive Care Unit, in a coma. She maintains clinical stability, without the need for life-sustaining drugs. We emphasize that after investigation with complementary exams, infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community were ruled out”, says the bulletin.

At the age of 43, Paulinha Abelha was admitted to Hospital Unimed, on the 11th, to treat kidney problems. At the time, she had just arrived from the group’s tour, which took place in São Paulo. Three days after being admitted to the health unit, the singer needed to be transferred to the ICU, after her health worsened, and needed dialysis.

On the night of last Thursday (17), she was transferred already in a coma to the Primavera Hospital, and arrived at the ICU of the unit needing the help of breathing apparatus.