Alcaraz overcomes rain and ups and downs to go semi

Seventh highest ranked in the tournament, Alcaraz will make the semi this Saturday against Fognini Photo: Fotojump

Rio de Janeiro – RJ) – Once again the rain drew attention at this Rio Open. After disrupting the Thursday and Friday rounds, she appeared again in the middle of the duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini for the quarterfinals. After a break of around 2h, the game resumed and the Spaniard sealed a high and low victory against the Italian, scoring partials of 6/2, 2/6 and 6/2.

Qualified for the semifinals, the young Spaniard will return to the courts of the Jockey Club Brasileiro this Saturday to face another Italian, Fabio Fognini, for the semifinals. It will be the first time that the two will measure forces through the circuit.

Alcaraz started better in the match, didn’t allow Berrettini to impose himself with his powerful forehand blows and controlled the first set very well. Putting only 60% of the first serves on the court, the Italian had work in his service games, he was broken in the fourth, he had some tightness in the sixth and in the eighth again he suffered a break that gave the victory in the partial to the Spaniard.







The break between sets was good for the Italian, who became much more forceful with the first serve, increasing his use from 58% to 92%. With that, Berrettini didn’t face more break-points against and managed to play looser on returns. He needed just two break chances to beat Alcaraz’s serve twice, returned the 6/2 and tied the game.

In the third and decisive set, the rain, which had already been falling very slightly since the first set and was intensifying during the course of the match, decided to tighten up and forced another stoppage in the tournament shortly after Alcaraz confirmed the first service game.

After a stoppage, the set remained balanced and a game badly played by Berrettini was enough to define the match. The Italian even opened 40/15 in the sixth game, but faltered and lost the next four points to take the break. Alcaraz stood firm and scored yet another break to secure the victory.