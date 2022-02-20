Amateurism and ideology corner Bolsonaro on the international scene – 02/19/2022

Target of deep international distrust, Jair Bolsonaro discovered this week that his actions have consequences. By making the decision to keep his trip to Russia, the Brazilian president found himself cornered. Bolsonaro ultimately pays a high price for three years of destruction of one of the most solid institutions in the Republic, Itamaraty.

But nothing happens by chance, least of all in diplomacy. During the US election, Bolsonaro openly criticized Joe Biden, betting that his biggest ally – Donald Trump – would get a new term.

When the election results were announced, he was one of the last leaders in the world to congratulate the new American president. For weeks, he repeated the far-right lie that the elections had been rigged, without ever providing evidence.

Faced with the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, its then chancellor, Ernesto Araújo, sent dubious signals, opening an offensive of criticism from US senators and deputies. Kidnapped by members of the extreme right who began to dictate the course of the country’s foreign policy, many within the Itamaraty knew that the choices made by the president and his junior advisors would be disastrous.

Biden, as soon as he took office, dismantled the alliance that existed with Brazil on human rights issues and the defense of an agenda whose objective was to stop any expansion of the rights of women and the LGBT community.

Despite proliferating calls to leaders around the world, Biden solemnly ignored Bolsonaro. At one point, when asked by journalists if he was going to call the Brazilian president, he just laughed. A mocking laugh.

The American was still absent from an event on climate change that he had convened, just when Bolsonaro was going to take the floor to speak.

Annoyed by the splendid isolation he had placed himself in, the Brazilian tried to get closer. The Itamaraty effort didn’t work either and, in a typical gesture of a spoiled child, he threatened to go get other friends.

With Europe, it was no different. Emmanuel Macron, in France, has become the main focus of criticism from the Planalto Palace, for being an opponent of the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. To reach the Frenchman, the Brazilian chose to humiliate him.

In the best style of Olavist diplomacy, he offended his wife and snubbed the French chancellor in Brasilia. He canceled a meeting at the last minute and opted to go get a haircut. Paris never forgot how she was treated by Bolsonaro.

The self-proclaimed country of modern diplomacy responded months later by welcoming ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Elysée Palace, in addition to celebrating chief Raoní.

With doors closed across Europe, Bolsonaro tried to meet Boris Johnson, hoping to show his supporters that he was not isolated in the world. London diplomatically sent word that it would not open its doors to Brazilians.

Only pariahs, authoritarians, communists, those who antagonize the West or irrelevant nations remain.

In November 2021, during the G20 Summit, Bolsonaro’s toxic side became clear. Isolated in a room, he couldn’t even find space to get into the circles where the other leaders were.

I witnessed how, in another corner of the room, an international leadership said how “Brazilians had a problem” with an excerpt from the summit’s final declaration. At this point, she was interrupted by another leader who, in an ironic tone, said: “they have several other problems”.

Hoping to show his most radical base that he still counts in the world, Bolsonaro managed to be received by Vladimir Putin, who precisely works to divide the West, and by insignificant Hungary.

Moscow was the destination of all former Brazilian presidents, left and right. But the timing was delicate and the trip was considered to be “high risk”.

Bolsonaro came under pressure not to make the trip. But to show Americans that he wouldn’t bow to Biden, he stuck to the mission. He accepted all the diplomatic and sanitary protocols imposed by the Russians, even if it meant a blow to everything he had always denounced in Brazil: mask, test, isolation and even the communist soldier.

The entire anti-Maduro and anti-Cuba agenda also disappeared in the face of one of the biggest supporters of Latin American leftist regimes.

But, when boarding, he was already living in a situation in which there was no way out. Cornered, he would be criticized for giving in to the Americans if he didn’t travel. If it were, he would not be spared if he showed any sympathy to the Russian cause.

And what everyone knew was going to happen – a slip – was enough for the occasion to be used by Americans to knock on the Brazilian’s door and pay back for his behavior of questioning democracy in the US.

In a statement on Friday, the White House openly criticized Bolsonaro’s trip, a rare gesture in the history between the two largest countries in the Western Hemisphere. True or not, fair or not, the reality is that the American government decided that the relationship with Bolsonaro had reached a limit.

In a note this Saturday, Itamaraty retorted and said that it was not true that Bolsonaro took sides in the conflict. And he criticized Washington, accusing the American comment of not being “constructive”. “Bolsonaro, after attacking Biden for months, now complains that the other side was not constructive? What did he expect?”, asked a diplomatic source.

Amateur, unprepared and with an ideological basis that guides his actions, the president put the country’s diplomacy at its most shameful moment. Pay dearly for your actions. But whoever loses is a country that, today, has lost its place in the world.