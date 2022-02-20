Amazon seeks ways to get rid of ‘pollution islands’ in energy

Brazil is experiencing a contradiction. Despite the enviable electrical matrix, with 83% from renewable sources, the country maintains a highly polluting generating park in the Amazon – a symbol of the environment. There, 90% of all the energy produced comes from thermoelectric plants powered by diesel oil, a major emitter of CO2. For years, this was nothing to worry about. But, in a world where sustainability is gaining more and more relevance, this reality starts to bother to the point that the government starts an energy transition process.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Mines and Energy opened a public consultation to improve contracting in the Isolated System, which includes seven states in the North and Midwest and the Fernando de Noronha archipelago. Today, a large part of Brazil is served by the National Interconnected System (SIN), formed by a wide transmission network that allows the exchange of energy between regions. If one area generates less, another can help supply by sending more energy.

In the Amazon, due to the lack of interconnection, environmental sensitivity and having small and dispersed communities, electricity is produced locally. In total, there are 251 isolated systems, also called by UFRJ professor Nivalde de Castro, “pollution islands”. In these systems, there are from small communities, with a population of 15 inhabitants, to larger cities such as Cruzeiro do Sul (AC) and Boa Vista (RR) – the only capital not yet connected to the National Interconnected System –, with 80,000 and 419,000 people, respectively.

Changing this reality is not trivial. As they are systems that do not talk to each other, the generation sources need to be safe to prevent the population from running out of energy. To install solar plants, for example, it is necessary to have a backup, a type of plant that can supply the demand when there is no sun to produce energy. In the rest of the country, when the solar plant produces less, it is compensated by other energy sources, such as wind and hydroelectric.

“This is the challenge of making the energy transition in a more accelerated way. We need sources that provide security in the delivery of energy at any time”, says the director of Energy Studies at the Energy Research Company (EPE), Erik Eduardo Rego. An alternative, he says, are hybrid plants, such as photovoltaic and battery or biodiesel and diesel. “We are trying to encourage this diversity of solutions.”

Alternatives

These plant models have already appeared in recent auctions. In 2019, seven projects were contracted (125.3 MW), which include plants with biofuel and a hybrid solution (biofuel + photovoltaic + battery storage). Brasil BioFuels (BBF) is one of the companies that have been betting on this market. It has 22 thermal plants operating in the isolated system, most of them bi-fuel (they work with diesel and biodiesel). Two of them are completely biodiesel. The company is also building two biomass plants, powered by palm bagasse, says BBF president Milton Steagall.

Another alternative, non-renewable, but less polluting than diesel, is natural gas. In this case, energy security is greater. Eneva is building the Jaguatirica II thermoelectric plant in Boa Vista, which will start operating this year. The company produces natural gas in the Amazon Basin, in Silves (AM), and will supply the plant to meet 70% of the state’s electricity consumption.

In addition to the environmental issue, energy contracts for the Isolated System must seek to reduce the cost of generation and the Fuel Consumption Account (CCC) – a subsidy charged to the electricity bill throughout the country to help generate this system. Last year, the approved budget for the CCC was R$ 8.5 billion and, this year, it should exceed R$ 10 billion.

“With the transition, it is possible to reduce the generation costs of isolated systems and relieve the tariff of other electricity consumers”, evaluates the general coordinator of the Electroenergetic Expansion of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Gustavo Cerqueira Ataíde. He warns, however, that the path will not be short.

risk and return

In this initial phase, it is necessary to find the right formulas for the region with the lowest possible risk. The public consultation opened by the government should bring some answers to follow this path, says the senior researcher at the Electric Sector Studies Group (Gesel/UFRJ), Maurício Moszkowicz. According to him, in addition to energy sources, the issue of contract terms also needs to be clear. A thermal plant can have a contract period of 5 years, but a solar plant, for example, needs 10 to 15 years to pay off the investment made.

Another factor is that in the Isolated System, prices similar to those of a plant in the rest of the country cannot be expected. In other words, it is unlikely that a solar plant – which has low prices in the Northeast and Southeast – will have the same cost. This is because these plants depend on scale and degree of insolation. “The challenge is to find solutions and create the incentives for companies to invest without increasing subsidies,” says Moszkowicz.

The superintendent of the EPE, Bernardo Folly de Aguiar, says that the expectation is that the dependence on diesel will be reduced first in locations with a larger scale. This allows for a variety of solutions. “In Fernando de Noronha, for example, the scale is larger and allows for a more expressive change. In smaller places, it is more difficult.”