Analysis: Fluminense’s “reserve” team “wins and convinces” on the eve of the pre-Libertadores | fluminense

With his eyes on the pre-Libertadores, coach Abel Braga selected a team seen as an “alternate” so far this season to face Volta Redonda, in Luso-Brasileiro, for the eighth round of the Carioca Championship.

What was supposed to be a state round game with a team supposedly without “maximum strength”, however, ended up turning into a 3-0 with the right to the best collective performance of Fluminense in the season, as coach Abel Braga himself acknowledged. after confrontation.

– It was the best performance of the year. The opponent doesn’t matter. The opponent has very high individual value, is very fast. What we set up worked, many players performed above average. This is good for me. Don’t put the flea behind the ear, put it behind the whole head.

The detail is that this was the first time in 2022 that Flu reaches three goals in a game – only in the 2-1 victory against Botafogo the team had scored twice.

The defense was safe, with emphasis on Manoel, who in addition to defending, made direct connections with the attack, tried launches and even contributed with a goal. The defender proved to be another good option for the defensive sector, which is doing well and is the pillar of the team so far.

The midfield had lightness, chemistry and good exchanges of passes with men of creation. Nonato, Ganso, Nathan and Arias managed to control the confrontation acting in harmony. And the score was not more elastic because the team wasted great opportunities in the first stage.

Cano, despite not having scored, insisted on kicks from outside the area and built the play of the first tricolor goal, which came from Nonato’s feet.

“Winning 4-0 or 1-0 is the same three points.” André’s statement in a press conference represents a reality.

But the fact after the game against Voltaço is: if a team is able to win and convince how it was done, what is the justification for not doing it?

After the seventh consecutive victory under the command of Abel, something that has not happened at the club since 2014, the conclusion is that the tricolor cast has parts, conditions to adapt to different styles of games and does not necessarily need to die embracing only one ideology, a single formation.

No more tests, but with the tricolor commander arriving in Colombia still with many “fleas on his head”, Fluminense trains this Sunday and this Monday in Bogotá, at El Campincito.

On Tuesday, the team begins to decide life in the Pré-Libertadores against Millonarios. The return will be in São Januário, on March 1st.

