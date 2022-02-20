Animals rescued in Petrópolis fill shelters waiting for missing owners | Mountain Region

The places, which have been full for some time, now need to make room for so many other puppies who have lost everything in the rain, even their best friends.

By luck, miracle or instinct, hundreds of animals escaped the landslides and survived.

“I found this little dog today in Alto da Serra, near the Santo Antônio church. She is a very well taken care of dog. She was very scared walking down the street. I’m looking for her owners”, says Júlia.

1 of 1 Rescued dogs await owners in temporary homes — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Rescued dogs await owners in temporary homes – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

A philanthropic organization near Petrópolis that already served as a temporary shelter for 300 puppies, says that number has increased significantly this week. Five were rescued in Alto da Serra alone, one of the places most devastated by the storm.

One of them is the little dog Preta Gil, a zealous and worried mother, who growls at anyone who gets close to her puppy Akon. Even more so now that the two ended up in a totally different house, without the protection of the previous owners – who are still being sought.

“Enormous difficulty, for example, with this pandemic, the number of abandoned dogs greatly increased, many of them due to lack of resources from the owners and we collect the donations that we receive and associates and friends did not like the drop of around 50% in a situation ok really difficult but even so, we keep holding the shuttlecock, we can drop the shuttlecock”, says Guilherme Agnew, president of the NGO Dogs Heaven.

In the shelter there is also a caramel mutt that doesn’t leave the side of the wall. Suspicious, he spends most of the time looking lost. It doesn’t seem to understand the tragedy that not even human beings have been able to understand yet.

Another five dogs were found in Areal, a neighboring city of Petrópolis that was not directly affected by the rains, but the river flooded and they ended up without a home.