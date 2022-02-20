‘Anxiety technology’ companies say their products can help mental health – Link

Technology companies bet on products and services that offer moments of peace and silence to users

Typically, “tech for mental health” means an app with some on-screen features, such as messaging, games, or journaling. Now, a number of products focus on something different: your body.

Like the Orb ($229), for example, a ball slightly smaller than a melon, made by Israeli startup Reflect Innovation, which, when held in your hand, measures your heart rate and finger sweat as you try to relax. . Or Zen ($79) from French company Morphée, which looks exactly like a rock but is actually an audio device that plays the company’s meditation content. Or even like the Dutch company Alphabeats, which developed a stress-reduction app (with an annual fee of US$ 28.99) that combines music and “biofeedback”, a technique in which you practice controlling your body’s functions, such as breathing or breathing. heart rate.

Armed with expensive, beautiful products that are perhaps more slot therapy than mental health treatment, tech companies are jostling for space and offering moments of peace and silence that can be therapeutic even without a shiny or noisy device. . Numerous scientific studies show that meditation and biofeedback are effective treatments for anxiety – which could benefit many of us in the midst of what is turning into an epidemic of stress. But tech companies have little interest in proving their products work to treat stress and anxiety, experts warn.

“It’s nothing scientific or based on statistical significance or anything, but the strongest feedback I get is when someone hears about this product and says, ‘Oh, I need one,'” said Shiri Perciger, director of marketing at Reflect. , which manufactures the Orb.

It’s easy to see the appeal of body therapies for people who are stressed. While there is little evidence linking stress to screen use, we are suspicious of our cell phones, the data they collect and the stress they dump in our laps at any given time. A well-known study published in 1992 in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that meditation has lasting positive effects for people with anxiety and panic disorder. And a 2017 survey found that a technique known as biofeedback, which trains heart rate control, led to significant drops in self-rated anxiety.

There are also benefits for companies. Meditation and biofeedback don’t carry the specters of the scandals surrounding other types of mental health technology, like text-messaging therapy apps. (The most popular therapy app, Talkspace, gave employees prepaid cellphones so they could write good reviews and make bad ones disappear, according to a report in New York Times. BetterHelp, on the other hand, was criticized for its shaky service and automated patient responses.)

Combined technology and body therapies

In your book, The body keeps the marks, physician and researcher Bessel van der Kolk criticized mental health professionals for neglecting body treatments, and cited meditation and biofeedback as therapies with the potential to reinterpret the field. Today, tech companies are revamping these methods and turning them into easy-to-use products.

Both meditation and biofeedback involve paying attention to the body: those who meditate often focus on their breath or other physical sensation, whereas biofeedback measures your breathing, heart rate or brain waves and gives you an assessment based on that data. For example, the Reflect Orb measures two physiological indicators of stress – heart rate variability, which is the duration of pauses between different heartbeats, and electrodermal activity of sweat glands in the fingers. At the same time the assessment takes place, a soft light at the top of the Orb goes from purple to blue, until it turns white, as your body calms down.

Just by paying attention to these bodily functions, people start trying to change them, said Reflect’s Perciger. Some begin to breathe more deeply. Others try to find – even if not always consciously – different ways to change the Orb’s assessment.

Alphabeats is based on similar ideas. After pairing the app with your Spotify account, you lie down, put your phone on your belly, and start listening to music. In one of the exercises offered, a subtle hum can be heard as you listen to your music until your breathing and heart rate calm down, then it disappears. In another, the app subtly adjusts the audio quality in response to your body.

And then there’s Morphée’s Zen, which at first glance looks like a stone and, on closer inspection, is an audio file player that has no one saying it’s not a stone.

Connect a pair of headphones to Zen and you can listen to meditations, visualization exercises, body assessments and music. Since there’s no app and not even a screen, there’s no risk of you being interrupted by an email notification, for example, said Morphée co-founder Charlie Rousset

It is possible to enjoy all the benefits of meditations with minimal technological interference – with the exception of headphones connected to your “rock”, of course.

“We don’t want an app. It was an important decision that we had to make in the company”, said Rousset.

Solution

‘Anxiety technology’ is a quick fix to a serious problem.

But is this our best option? It’s easy to mock the strange Orb or Tech Stone. But when we ridicule these products, do we become very different from those who insist that anxious people should just stop fussing and “mimimi”?

Mental health care is shrouded in stigma and it’s hard to know what to trust. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, 18% of Americans suffered from clinical anxiety, according to the American Anxiety and Depression Association (ADAA). Now, the pandemic has been dubbed (unofficially) the mental health crisis due to its role in heightening anxiety.

Despite growing demand for mental health technology, there is still little oversight over the products’ effectiveness, says Stephen Schueller, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Irvine, and executive director of the website One Mind PsyberGuide, which evaluates health apps. mental health and other digital resources for health.

A 2017 study of 52 anxiety apps found that two-thirds of them did not have healthcare professionals on their development teams, and less than 4% were carefully tested. As long as people buy, companies care little to back up what they claim to offer, Schueller said, and meditation and biofeedback products are no exception.

“I’m worried about the industry pushing ineffective solutions and people putting off effective treatment because they try something and it doesn’t help them,” he said.

When companies present facts and figures, Schuller noted, they can be drawn from studies with participants who do not suffer from chronic anxiety. That’s what happened with Reflect, which has not yet studied the effect of Orb on people diagnosed with anxiety. Morphée’s Rousset said it was too early to share data on Zen’s effectiveness, despite the product already being available on the European market.

Even so, company executives say they have taken some steps to validate their products. Morphée says it has partnerships with several hospitals and professionals who recommend its other products for insomnia.

Alphabeats says it has seen promising results in a recent study of healthcare professionals at the Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. After using music biofeedback regularly for four weeks, workers reported considerably lower levels of stress, according to the company.

Mental health technology can also play an important role for people who are too busy or have no access to other types of care, Schuller said. In fact, one in three US counties does not have a single psychologist, according to the American Psychological Association.

“We are living in a world that sometimes makes it difficult to have and maintain mental health,” Shiri said.

Heather Shoren Iarusso, a meditation teacher who leads practices at the San Francisco Zen Center, said tech companies aren’t really interested in getting rid of our stress — they just encourage us to take short breaks.

Any product that is responsible for a positive outcome for people’s mental health is worth it, but companies that market meditation products should beware: Before “Zen” referred to a stone that costs $79, this was a word that referred to a spiritual tradition. And that tradition teaches ideas — like self-compassion and letting go of earthly objects — that might be bad for business, she said. / TRANSLATION BY ROMINA CACIA