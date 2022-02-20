Are we returning to the segmented sleep cycle? – International

About a year after the start of the pandemic, Marcela Rafea started waking up frequently at 3 am, her mind racing. She would crawl out of bed and tiptoe into the living room, where she would meditate, do postures of yoga and opened the window to hear the rustle of leaves, the noise of cars and the dogs barking. Then, at 6 am, she would crawl back into bed and sleep again until her youngest son woke up at 7 am. “I needed that night watch to make up for the time I didn’t have for myself,” said Rafea, a 50-year-old photographer and mother of three.

Unknowingly, she naturally reverted to a sleep cycle that was believed to be standard in many cultures in the late Middle Ages to the early 19th century. During this time, many people would go to sleep around sunset time and wake up at three to four hours later. They socialized, read books, ate small meals, and tried to conceive children for an hour or two before returning to a second sleep for another three to four hours. It wasn’t until artificial light was introduced that people started forcing themselves to sleep at night, said A. Roger Ekirch, a history professor at Virginia Tech and author of The Great Sleep Transformation.

Now that many people are making their own hours, working from home and focusing more on self-care, for some there has been a return to a segmented sleep cycle — voluntary or otherwise, given the stress levels of the past couple of years. So are we returning to our long-forgotten natural sleep cycle? And could this be the cure for the middle of the night insomniacs?

We don't know the long-term impacts of segmented sleep because we don't have a lot of data on it. Matthew Ebbenprofessor of psychology in clinical neurology

Ekirch, who has studied segmented sleep for the past 35 years, recalled that there are more than 2,000 references to it in literary sources: everything from letters to diaries, court records, newspapers, plays, novels and poetry, from Homer to Chaucer and Dickens. “The phenomenon has been given different names in different places: first and second sleep, first nap and dead sleep, night sleep and morning sleep,” explained Benjamin Reiss, professor of English at Emory University and author ofand Wild Nights: How Taming Sleep Created Our Restless World. He added that rather than being a choice at the time, this was simply something people did as it fit the patterns of agricultural and artisanal work.

Everything changed with the Industrial Revolution, emphasizing profit and productivity. The belief was that those who limited sleep to a single period had the advantage. The increasing prevalence of artificial lights allowed for later sleep, leading to sleep compression.

DOUBTS

But doctors differ on how healthy segmented sleep is. “We don’t really know the long-term impacts of segmented sleep because we don’t have a lot of data on it,” noted Matthew Ebben, associate professor of psychology in clinical neurology at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian.

This can make some feel more tired and sleepy throughout the day, said Nicole Avena, a health psychologist and assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Also, she said, segmented sleep requires people to go to sleep earlier, which may not work for many.

But returning to Middle Ages sleep patterns isn’t for everyone, Nicole revealed, suggesting that segmented sleep should only be attempted by those who are already having sleep problems. “I think that while it may promote better sleep for these individuals, it probably has more consequences than benefits for those who don’t have trouble sleeping,” she concluded./TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES