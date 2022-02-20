Arthur Aguiar complains about the repetition of votes by the BBB 22 brothers: ‘The house is addicted’ | real time

While having lunch, the BBB 22 VIP brothers talk about the game and the upcoming Paredão lineup. Linn da Quebrada talks about the votes of the house usually focusing on the same people, and complains: “To Nathan, [Natália] I don’t think so, no.” Arthur Aguiar, the Angel of the week, says: “I’m not going to pay to see. Do you want to pay to see? There, that’s ok”.
“The house can’t make other moves anyway, can it?”says the singer, and the actor agrees: “The house is addicted, bro. It’s addicted.” Some confinement colleagues say no, and Douglas Silva argues: “I’m not going to believe that after this Paredão”.
“I’ll only believe if none of the three of us are on this Paredão. Then I’ll believe. If there’s an innovative Paredão. Because all the Walls until now, or had her [Natália]or had me, or had the DG. All“, concludes Arthur.
