Arthur Aguiar is the Angel of BBB 22 | real time

Habemus the fifth Angel of the BBB 22! ✨ Arthur Aguiar got the better of the C&A & VC Test , mastered the game board and received the gift from heaven this Saturday afternoon, 2/19. The confined even guaranteed a stuffed shopping voucher for his pocket, in C&A clothes! It’s ostentation, what do you call it?

1 of 4 Arthur Aguiar is the fifth Angel of BBB 22 — Photo: Globo Arthur Aguiar is the fifth Angel of BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

++ Learn how to have the same C&A looks as the brothers by watching the videos

In the first round of the dynamic, the brothers needed to register in the loyalty program app, go up on a platform and roll the dice. O number of likes taken was the number of houses that the prisoners advanced in the dispute. The board could also indicate new moves!

A draw defined the order of participants in the competition: Gustavo, Linn da Quebrada, Brunna Gonçalves, Eliezer, Arthur Aguiar, Eslovênia, Laís, Natália, Jessilane, Paulo André, Vinicius, Pedro Scooby, Larissa, Jade Picon, Tiago Abravanel and Douglas Silva .

2 of 4 Prova C&A & VC decided the new Angel of the BBB 22 — Photo: Globo C&A & VC test decided the new Angel of the BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

Six participants started at the front right in the start round: Arthur Aguiar, Paulo André, Larissa, Jade Picon, Tiago Abravanel and Douglas Silvas finished the key in the lead and with a shopping voucher of one thousand reais in the account! Chic is little! 🍸

The C&A Angel Test begins at BBB 22

At the second round the game flowed and, in the thirdLinn da Quebrada, Arthur Aguiar, Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva left undefeated in the exciting duel!

Check out the end of the second round of the C&A & VC Angel Trial

Check out the final of the third round Proof of the Angel C&A & VC

In the fourth round, it was the turn of Natália, Pedro Scooby, Larissa, Jade Picon and Tiago Abravanel to get closer to victory. In the fifth match, Brunna Gonçalves started in the dispute, advanced six houses and fired, happy: “There will be a numnice, huh!“, he joked. Would Ludmilla take a look at the Angel’s Lunch? WHAT A DREAM! 👏👏👏

Check out the final of the fourth round Proof of the Angel C&A & VC

Check the start of the fifth round Proof of the Angel C&A & VC

On Friday, Linn da Quebrada and Arthur Aguiar tied, leading the dispute, while Tiago Abravanel conquered the impossible: accumulated not one, not two, but THREE thousand reais shopping vouchers! 💵🤑

Check out the final of the sixth round of the C&A & VC Angel Trial

On a MILLION dice roll in the seventh step, Arthur Aguiar managed to advance 3 spaces and took the best in the dispute! Will have Maira Cardi in the tributes YES, Brazil! 🏆

3 of 4 Arthur Aguiar received a hug from his friend, Tiago Abravanel — Photo: Globo Arthur Aguiar received a hug from his friend, Tiago Abravanel — Photo: Globo

In the end, the most dreaded moment arrived: for the Cassette and Pencil MonsterLaís and Larissa were chosen by Arthur to fulfill the punishment, and will only be able to get rid of the heavy clothes of the moment during the formation of the Paredão tomorrow, 20/2.

4 of 4 Arthur Aguiar was tense when delegating punishment from the Monster — Photo: Globo Arthur Aguiar was tense when delegating punishment to the Monster — Photo: Globo

Did the weather weigh, yes or of course? 🔥🔥🔥

Listen to the BBB Tá On podcast 🎧

👀 Want to know all about BBB 22?

👉 Check out the summaries of what goes on in the most watched house in Brazil

👉 Stay on top of everything about reality

👉 BBB 22: Learn how to vote