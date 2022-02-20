Arthur’s daughter suffers attacks on the web, and Maíra Cardi asks for prayers

On Saturday night (19), the name of Sophia Cardi Aguiar, daughter of Arthur Aguiar, ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter. The girl became the target of attacks on the web after the actor became champion in the Prova do Anjo do BBB 22 (Globo). Maíra Cardi, the child’s mother, regretted the situation. “I ask that you always put her in your prayers,” she asked her Instagram followers.

After Arthur’s victory in the activity that was worth the week’s immunity, some internet users started making jokes involving the brother’s heiress. Some Twitter users even criticized the girl’s appearance. Because of this, other microblog users revolted and decided to upload the hashtag “Sophia Deserves Respect”.

“It hurts a lot to see how cruel the internet is even to a child,” lamented user William. “How disgusting these fans that are attacking the children of participants of reality. You are low and rotten”, wrote Pocah, former BBB who also had his daughter exposed to attacks on the internet.

Maíra Cardi, through Instagram, wrote a message to her followers and mentioned a hospitalization to which Sophia was submitted in January of this year after suffering a respiratory arrest:

I haven’t seen it, luckily I don’t know what it’s about, but unfortunately many people are like that. This is our sad world. It’s a lot of bad thinking. No wonder she ended up in the ICU [Unidade de Terapia Intensiva]. Thank you for the affection of those who send positive energy, prayers and beautiful words. I ask that you always put it in your prayers. Thank you.

don’t put sophia in the middle of a cheerleading, she is a THREE year old child, she has nothing to do with a cheerleading. don’t attack her, please, she is a pure being who only deserves love and affection. SOPHIA DESERVES RESPECT pic.twitter.com/GdjTPKvf8T — vini. ✨ (@vinicomentx) February 19, 2022

How can a person offend a child, a pure being, without malice

Just to hit someone else

Sophia is such a polite, beautiful child and has a huge heart. SOPHIA DESERVES RESPECT pic.twitter.com/2e271zPoqX — DANILA✨ (@danillatuitou) February 19, 2022

It hurts a lot to see how cruel the internet is, even with a child!!! SOPHIA DESERVES RESPECT pic.twitter.com/dVus6mUnuQ — William Noguchi ✨ (@williamnoguchi) February 19, 2022

I’m disgusted by these fans who are attacking the children of reality show participants

YOU ARE LOW AND ROTTEN SOPHIA DESERVES RESPECT — POCAH 🍸 (@Pocah) February 19, 2022

SOPHIA DESERVES RESPECT pic.twitter.com/ZtQ88mFnse — Arthur Aguiar ✨ (@Aguiarthur) February 19, 2022

