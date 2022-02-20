Atlético-MG vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and Supercup refereeing | brazil super cup

Protagonists of the classic that is considered by many to be the biggest interstate rivalry in Brazil, Atlético-MG and Flamengo will compete in the Brazilian Supercup this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá.

The two teams arrived in Mato Grosso with much celebration. The Rooster was greeted with a lot of noise at his hotel on Avenida Isaac Póvoas when the sun was still predominant. The red-black players provided hysteria amid a storm on Avenida Miguel Sutil.

The atmosphere has heated up in recent weeks in relation to the backstage of the decision. The game’s stage has always been controversial, and Atlético complained a lot about the fact that it was marked for a square where the red-black crowd is the majority. Afterwards, he accused the rival of having informed himself about the headquarters earlier than Galo due to having booked tickets in advance.

Current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions, Atlético will play in its first Supercopa do Brasil and seek the unprecedented title. Galo returned from vacation a month and three days ago, and used the beginning of the Campeonato Mineiro as a laboratory for coach Antonio Mohamed. The confrontation against Flamengo is a test of fire.

Flamengo arrives as an “intruder” as they haven’t won any of the titles that take a club to the Supercup. The status, however, is current two-time champion of the tournament. In 2020, they won without scares Athletico-PR by 3-0. Last year, they defeated Palmeiras on penalties in an exciting decision after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Played in a single match, the Supercopa do Brasil is decided on penalties in case of a tie in normal time. Whoever wins the tournament takes home R$ 5 million in prize money. The deputy gets R$ 2 million in compensation.

Streaming: TV Globo (with Luís Roberto, Caio Ribeiro and Júnior) and Sportv (Luiz Carlos Jr., Fabio Júnior, Pedrinho and Ledio Carmona) broadcast the match throughout Brazil.

Atlético-MG – coach: Antonio Mohamed

Galo will go with full force to the dispute, with doubts about the use of Matías Zaracho, who has a problem with his thigh, but should at least paint on the bench. The team listed 30 players, including Eduardo Vargas, who went through the medical department with a knee injury. The Chilean traveled to Cuiabá, but should not be physically fit. If Zaracho doesn’t play, the biggest chance is for Jefferson Savarino as a right winger.

Before the duel with Flamengo, Antonio Mohamed used the first seven rounds of the Campeonato Mineiro to shoot the squad, alternating reserves and holders. In the last match, they beat Athletic saving the protagonists in the first half.

Flamengo – coach: Paulo Sousa

Paulo Sousa has his main players at his disposal. There should be two absences: Thiago Maia is out due to a deep cut he suffered last week, and Gustavo Henrique, with pain in his right knee and absent from the last training sessions, will hardly be on the bench.

By saving most of the medals against Madureira, the Portuguese, who only communicates the lineup to the players on the day of the games, indicated that he should not make too many surprises. The main doubt is in relation to one of the midfielders: João Gomes, on the rise, or Andreas Pereira.

