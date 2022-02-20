Average gasoline price drops for the third week at gas stations, says ANP – Notícias









O average price of a liter of gasoline at gas stations in the country fell for the third consecutive week, according to data from the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis). The value fell by 0.5%, from R$ 6,617 to R$ 6,583, this past week. Diesel registered a reduction of 2%, from R$ 5,589 to R$ 5,575, after a sequence of increases.

Hydrous ethanol also fell in almost all states this week. In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state with the most stations evaluated, the average price of hydrous ethanol was R$ 4.457 per liter, down 1.81% compared to the previous week (R$ 4.539).

The last increase in the price of a liter of fuel determined by Petrobras was on January 11 for distributors. Fuel prices put pressure on inflation and worry the federal government.











Last year, gasoline rose almost 48% and ethanol, more than 62%, according to the IBGE. Gasoline alone accounted for nearly a quarter of 2021 inflation, which was 10.06%.

In the National Congress, there are discussions around projects that can make taxes levied on the prices of oil products more flexible, with a view to relieving costs.









