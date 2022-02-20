Baby victim of covid had been transferred to Santa Casa after heart attack

Child was admitted to the health unit with vomiting and crying. Then she returned without being able to eat.

The 8-month-old baby who died of covid-19 last Wednesday (16) had comorbidities. According to data from the latest bulletin from the State Health Department, the baby had chronic cardiovascular disease. The child is from Santa Rita do Pardo, 245 km from Campo Grande, but could not resist and died in Santa Casa de Campo Grande.

Until this Saturday (19) the municipality had no confirmation of death from the disease. As reported by the Municipal Health Secretary of Santa Rita, Maria Angélica Benetasso, the child, who had already undergone a surgical procedure, was admitted to the health unit on Sunday (13) with vomiting and very tearful. “Contact was made with the family, but no one had flu symptoms or anything that could indicate that it was covid”, she explained.

On Wednesday (16) the mother returned reporting that the baby was not eating. Then the victim began to have a heart attack and was soon transferred to Capital, where she couldn’t resist and died.

“We didn’t know that the baby had covid, but the result of the exam done at Santa Casa was positive”, he said. The first test right after death had been negative, but after being taken to the laboratory, it was reagent. “He had gone to Campo Grande at the beginning of the month and was getting ready to have a new surgery”, lamented the secretary.

The prefecture even issued a note of regret about the death of the baby, regretting what happened, even before the confirmation that the child had tested positive for covid.

“The Municipality of Santa Rita do Pardo expresses its deepest condolences for the death of the little one. In this moment of pain, the municipal administration, through Mayor Dr. Lúcio Costa, offers its most sincere condolences, may God in his sovereign kindness comfort and warm the hearts of all family members and friends.s,” reads the note.

New 22 deaths from covid-19 were recorded from yesterday to today in Mato Grosso do Sul, half of them in Campo Grande. The other covid victims are between 47 and 95 years old and one of them, 56, had Down Syndrome. In all, with the new 22 deaths, Mato Grosso do Sul reaches 10,205 deaths from the disease. Only one of the victims did not have any type of comorbidity.