Balloon falls into airport and part of it is on top of Gol plane in Guarulhos, in Greater SP; see videos and photos | Sao Paulo

Videos and photos circulating this Sunday (20) on social media show the moment an unmanned balloon crashes at Guarulhos International Airport, in Greater São Paulo. Part of it, a flag that was attached by strings to the balloon, falls on the tail of a Gol plane parked in the courtyard. (look above) .

There are no reports of injuries. Dropping balloons is a crime. No one has been arrested by the authorities until the last update of this report.

GRU Airport, the company responsible for managing the Cumbica airport, as it is known, confirmed, in a note released by its press office, that the above case took place this Sunday morning.

“GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, informs that, this Sunday (20th), it identified the fall of a balloon in the patio at 8:40 am. to collect the material. The quick action for the removal of the balloon did not cause interference or generate risks in operations, which normalized at 8:49 am. Although in Brazil the release of balloons is a crime, this type of practice is still common. In 2020, the concessionaire recorded more than 33 occurrences with balloons. In 2021, there were 44 records”informs a note released by the GRU.

O SBT denied that the balloon that was with the logo of the TV and characters of a humorous program of the station is hers. And he repudiated the act by means of a note:

“O SBT clarifies that the balloon that crashed this Sunday the 20th at Guarulhos Airport has no relationship with the company. The broadcaster is against the release of balloons and hopes that the authorities will determine the responsibility for the authorship of the fact”, informs the company’s press office.

1 of 2 Sequence of photos shows a balloon falling on an aircraft at Cumbica Airport this Sunday morning (20) — Photo: Personal Archive

The images of the balloon fall were recorded by employees working in Cumbica and even by passengers. According to witnesses, he flew over the airport until he landed near the boarding gates.

The report sought out Gol, which informed by a note sent by its press office, that the fall of the balloon did not hurt any of the passengers or employees. And that the plane hit by the flag had no damage and was released to continue flight after the object was removed:

“GOL informs that, on Sunday morning (20), a balloon crashed at Guarulhos Airport, close to the aircraft that was boarding flight G3 7682 (Guarulhos-Buenos Aires). maintenance at GOL acted quickly to remove the balloon, ensuring passenger safety and everyone involved in the operation. The company also informs that aircraft suffered no damage and was released to proceed with the scheduled flight.

The Company reinforces that releasing a balloon is a crime and puts airspace at risksince the Balloons can collide with aircraft, tangle with aircraft turbines, cause fires, or even fall onto the runway on fueling aircraft..”

The communication advisors of the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) of the state of São Paulo, responsible for Civil policeand gives Federal Police (PF) to see if the agencies would investigate the case.