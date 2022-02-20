Banco Inter, one of Brazil’s leading digital banks, recently published a partnership with Mastercard. With this, it will carry out the Inter Conectados promotion, with the raffle of various prizes to customers who make use of their credit card. Including three certificates in gold bars, worth R$ 77 thousand each! So, to learn more and see how to participate, check it out below!

Banco Inter will give BRL 77,000 in gold bars to customers

Thus, according to Banco Inter, the promotion will draw more than 400 items. Among them are three gold bars certificates worth R＄ 77,000 each, 384 Alexas Smart Speakers Echo Dot, 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Smartphones, and 15 Dell Inspirion Inter Core 256GB Notebooks.

The promotion runs until the 24th of April. Banco Inter customers with pre-approved limits on Gold, Platinum, Black or Win cards can participate. And, of course, with the Mastercard flag. It is worth mentioning that Inter customers whose cards used in transactions are linked to a payroll loan agreement, in force during the promotion period, cannot participate in the campaign, managers, partners, directors, executives and employees directly involved in the promotion.

Finally, to participate, simply sign up for the promotion through the Inter Conectados website. For every purchase of R$ 100, a lucky number is generated. Therefore, the more you use the card, the greater the possibility of being drawn. 😉

Image: Inter Conectados website