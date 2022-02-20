Bandits apply Central Bank coup in MT; Police give tips

The information that there are R$ 8 billion forgotten in bank accounts aroused curiosity and encouraged account holders throughout Brazil. But it also aroused the greed of bandits, who are already starting to apply coups, including in Mato Grosso.

The head delegate of the Specialized Police Station for the Repression of Computer Crimes, Ruy Guilherme Peral, warned about precautions to avoid falling for scams.

“We have already registered cases in our state, as well as we have learned that they have occurred all over Brazil”, he said.

According to data from PSafe – a digital security company that carries out surveys in the area – there are already more than 1 million victims across the country, based on the analysis of three fake websites.

This is a very expressive number, taking into account that it is a modality that emerged less than a month ago with the announcement by the Central Bank, on January 24, that consumers could recover “forgotten money” in banks.

The criminals, according to the delegate, disseminate links to false sites to consult the values ​​​​to be redeemed with the Central Bank. “On these fake websites, citizens fill in their data, that is, they provide sensitive data to criminals”.

In other situations, the person can receive a six-digit code on the cell phone, which, if informed to criminals, they can clone the Whatsapp of the person who provided the data.

The central bank and no other financial institution will make contact with the citizen via phone, via Whattsapp message, will not send a link. If someone makes contact talking about receivables, it’s a lie, it’s a scam

“In addition, criminals create other stories in order to deceive the victim.”

In some cases, criminals call posing as Central Bank attendants.

Most of the time, the objective is to collect data for the application of the scams, but there are already records of situations in which criminals requested the deposit of values ​​for the supposed release of the amount to be received. “That’s where citizens fall for the scam, because in addition to exposing their data, they lose money”.

How to consult amounts receivable with the Central Bank?

Due to naivety and, above all, people’s lack of information, criminals find fertile ground in the networks to carry out their scams.

Regarding this new modality involving the redemption of values ​​from the Central Bank, citizens should pay attention to some tips.

The first, and perhaps the most important, is that under no circumstances will a Bank employee contact you to discuss the matter.

“The Central Bank and no other financial institution will make contact with the citizen via phone, via Whattsapp message, they will not send a link. If someone makes contact talking about amounts to be received, it is a lie, it is a scam”.

The only website through which the citizen can check the amounts receivable is: https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br

Even if the citizen has some amount to receive, this amount will not be explained in a first consultation.

“A date will appear where he will carry out a second consultation, then he will indicate a checking account so that he can later receive it. It is important that the citizen also has a registration on the GOV website. BR”, says the delegate.

Did you fall for the scam? know what to do

If the person falls for the coup, they can file a report on the Civil Police virtual website. ON HERE. Or call 197 and report the crime so that the necessary measures can be taken”.

“Citizens should share this information with as many people as possible. Information is the most powerful weapon in the fight against internet scams. Because a well-informed citizen is a citizen who will not fall for a coup”, he concluded.