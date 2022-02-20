BBB 22: this Saturday’s party (19) was marked by Thiaguinho’s show

This Saturday night (19) to Sunday morning (20), there was another lively party at BBB 22’s house. The party “One Night at the Americans” was marked by the show by Thiaguinho, which surprised the brothers and put everyone to dance and sing, especially with the song “leave everything as it is”, which became the current brand of the edition, as the confined usually sing the track to say goodbye to those eliminated from the game. On social media, the artist’s name dominated the trending topics and excited viewers.

After the show, the participants threw themselves on the dance floor, and between conversation and conversation, Gustavo said, before kissing Laís, that he will protect her at all costs. “I vote for whoever it takes so you don’t go to the wall“, said the ex-House of Glass. The sister had already planned to approach him to get rid of the risk zone and also to obtain external information about the game.

Another participant from Casa de Vidro who also caused the party was Larissa. The sister showed that she is determined to vote for Arthur Aguiar after the actor chose her for the monster’s punishment. “That’s cowardice, it’s playing dirty, it’s cowardice. I’m not saying he’s going to vote for me, but if he makes the boys head so they vote for me, that’s cowardice, it’s not having the courage”she said, outraged that he hadn’t chosen Jade Picon for the dynamic.

Among the moments of emotions, Brunna couldn’t hold back her tears and burst into tears when she heard “Maldives”, music by his wife Ludmilla. “Baby, I love you! Thanks, production! I really missed hearing her voice!”, said the dancer. The reality production also surprised and decided to play “overturned house“, by Arthur Aguiar with the duo Matheus and Kauan. The brother did not know that the song had already been released and was quite surprised. He said that before being confined, he left only his part recorded and recommended to his managers that they proposed the partnership with the country duo.

It is worth remembering that another wall will be formed this Sunday night (20). Lucas is the leader of the week, while Arthur Aguiar won the Angel race. Gustavo is already on the wall. The brother was indicated by Brunna, who answered the big phone and had to send someone to the hot seat. Big Brother Brasil airs daily on Globo under the command of presenter Tadeu Schmidt.