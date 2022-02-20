BBB 22: Winner of the angel test, Arthur reveals that he intends to immunize a sister

In a conversation with Tiago Abravanel, the actor admitted that he already knows who he will give the angel necklace to

Victorious in the Angel’s Trial this Saturday (19), Arthur Aguiar made no mystery about who intends to immunize on the next wallto be formed tomorrow night (20) at the house of BBB 22. In a conversation in the living room with Tiago Abravanel, the actor escaped the obvious and admitted that he made the decision thinking about the game, choosing a sister to give immunity.

“I didn’t put pressure on myself, you know? I was more relaxed,” said Arthur. “Wow, if it’s autoimmune, then it’s bizarre. Then it’s kind of surreal,” he said, speculating on the week’s dynamic. “I don’t understand. Are you going to give it to Natalia or the PA [Paulo André]?” asked James.

Maíra Cardi’s husband confessed: he intends to immunize Natalia.

“For Natália. I’ll give it to Natália because I don’t know what the dynamics will be. And as much as people say: ‘Oh, no one will vote’, first I don’t believe it. And second, if it’s someone who decides to pull her, for example? Understood? Someone goes and says he’s going to pull her, you know?”, he explained his reasoning to Silvio Santos’ grandson.

“Someone voted by the house, and someone nominated by the Leader?!”, said Tiago. “What if someone pulls her, so what? There goes me and her again and someone else? So that’s my thought,” clarified the actor. “Obviously, if you (James) had threatened, I would have given it to you, but as I already know you’re not… Because we’ve already changed that idea. So I’m better. with anyone, because when I needed it, no one thought of giving it to me”, he added.