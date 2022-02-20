BBB22: Arthur Aguiar wins the race and is the new Angel; Laís and Larissa win Monster

It was held this Saturday (19), at the “BBB22“, a Test of the Angel From this week. In it, the brothers played a kind of giant board game, where they rotated a dice and advanced each round. The new Angel would be the brother or sister who reached the end of the path first.

In the last round, Linn da Quebrada had the chance to win, but ended up not advancing enough and, in turn, Arthur Aguiar ended up winning the test.

With the victory, Arthur will immunize a participant before the formation of Paredão this Sunday (20), which already has Gustavo indicated by Big Fone, which was attended by Brunna on Friday night (18).

The other nominees for Paredão will be chosen by the leader, Lucas, and by a vote divided into three groups in the house. Each group will choose one participant from the remaining two.

In the end, a Bate-Volta competition defines the official formation of the Paredão on Tuesday (22), and only the one indicated by the leader does not participate in it.

The new Angel also needed to choose two participants to participate in the Monster’s punishment, and Arthur used as criteria players who were not yet monsters, and chose Laís and Larissa.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat