BBB22: Laís uses a bad word to refer to Lina’s braids and receives criticism on social networks; teams of the two sisters speak out

A speech by Laís directed to Linn da Quebrada this Friday (18), started to run through social networks and caused controversy. After the singer decided to remove the braids with which she entered the BBB22, the Goiana said she prefers Lina with natural hair and used a bad word to refer to the artist’s previous hairstyle.

During the night, the production released a cooler for the brothers. While enjoying the relaxed moment, Slovenia and Laís praised Linn’s new look. “I prefer like this. I don’t know why you came with that f*cking braid, you look so much prettier like that“, snapped the doctor. The singer just replied a “Huh” in front of the comment.

lina took off her braids… laís: i don’t know why you came with that fucking braid

style: the mess belongs to you Is it very difficult to praise without belittling?

pic.twitter.com/WnKVN1QZx3

Quickly, Laís’ words went viral and earned her sister a lot of criticism. Lina’s team decided to speak out this Saturday (19), in a series of tweets about the importance of braids for the paulista.

“We need to do the exercise of being VERY careful with the way we talk about the aesthetics of black women. This involves several layers, especially when we are in a racist country like Brazil. Lina joined the braiding program because she feels safe and beautiful. Undoubtedly, it is also about ancestry. Black women’s hair and aesthetics have stories. With Lina, it would be no different.“, wrote the singer’s account administrators.

pic.twitter.com/31wgDKdlGH

The statement continued, pointing out the relationship of the braids with the sister’s origins: “The racist conception around the use of braids is directly linked to black people. If we are inserted in a system that is consistent with structural racism, it is necessary to THINK before saying anything pejorative about a black woman’s hair.“.

“Before joining BBB, Lina was very worried if she would be able to do the braids. We almost performed an operation to make this happen, because she said she would only go in if she had a braid on. It has a meaning, you know? Braids made by another black woman. Perhaps, many people need to read Sueli Carneiro, Jurema Werneck, Patricia Hill Collins, bell hooks, Audre Lorde, Conceição Evaristo, Ana Maria Gonçalves and so many other black women who taught us and teach us so much daily.“, scored the team.

“An anti-racist practice requires ‘disposition’ of whiteness. It seems to us that this ‘disposition’ goes a long way and reveals itself in a subtle way (in the worst sense) when what is at the center are black bodies. Lina, your braids are beautiful. Her hair is beautiful. You and beautiful“, ended the message.

pic.twitter.com/NvalH8WVeX

pic.twitter.com/pWe9XksFG9

Laís’ team also expressed itself in a long text. Administrators said that the clip going viral on social media does not represent the full moment of “affection and affection” between them, and that the doctor’s intention was to praise. Even so, they admitted the mistake in the speech. “Never try to praise someone, criticizing other points that for you, may or may not be better. We understand that Laís praised Linn’s natural beauty, something that no participant did so far, but at the same time, reduced her braids in an offensive word“, they wrote.

“Laís my daughter, you could fast in silence, so the WMDs have a day of peace, woman. Because even when you spend 1 minute praising someone’s beauty, they will pick up and focus on the 5 seconds you said the unnecessary.

And it was really unnecessary… A standard woman, praised the beauty of a black and trans woman, and stated that she wanted to have beautiful hair just like hers. She praised naturally and spontaneously. But when praising, she ended up talking negatively about the braids. Even saying then that she didn’t think the braids were ugly, but that with natural hair, Linn da Quebrada was beautiful, she was still wrong.

We will not post the 8 seconds edited and released with the intention of harming Laís, but we will bring this moment of affection and affection between them. What we are going to say is valid for Laís and for all of you. Never try to praise someone, criticizing other points that for you, may or may not be better. We understand that Laís praised Linn’s natural beauty, something that no participant did so far, but at the same time, she reduced her braids in an offensive word.

Here, we don’t have a cloth for Laís, even though we know that her intention was not to offend. But when talking about braids, she is not talking about a hairstyle, she is talking about the history and CULTURE of a PEOPLE. We know that her speech was in the sense of validating and strengthening Linn, in the face of the discomfort of seeing herself without braids after two months. Linn explained that it takes her a while to get used to her natural hair again. Natália also emphasized saying that when she removed the braids, she spent about 3 days in this process.

It was a moment of exchange of a lot of affection. If it was something done with the intention of mockery and offense, Linn with her personality, wouldn’t have let it go. And contrary to what many have not seen, Laís received a hug and thanks for the compliment. Let’s use our mistakes and failures to learn and evolve.

We made mistakes even trying to get it right, and that’s okay. What we cannot do is persist in error.”