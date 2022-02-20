Bethesda and Starfield’s NASA-Punk Aesthetics • Eurogamer.com

In a discussion on Xbox Wire, thanks VGC, Starfield lead artist Istvan Pely made some remarks about the aesthetics implemented in Bethesda’s super AAA, noting that early on in the project they found the term ‘NASA-Punk’ to define its aesthetic. .

“Early on this project, when we were trying to establish the overall aesthetic of this game, we came up with the term ‘NASA-Punk’ to describe a sci-fi universe that is a little more grounded and relatable.”

“We wanted a very realistic view. We can draw a line from current space technology and extrapolate from there into the future so that it’s credible and reportable.”

“What’s really interesting is how much we all latched onto that concept. When I said NASA-Punk, the art team could immediately take those two words and make them work.”

“It was just the perfect term for our artistic direction and keeping everyone in the same flow and working with a consistent style. For me, it just clicked. At the beginning of the project, I think that term was fundamental for us.”

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games following the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, and it will obviously be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem.