Bethesda and Starfield’s NASA-Punk Aesthetics • Eurogamer.com

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Bethesda and Starfield’s NASA-Punk Aesthetics • Eurogamer.com 3 Views

“It was just the perfect term for our artistic direction.”

In a discussion on Xbox Wire, thanks VGC, Starfield lead artist Istvan Pely made some remarks about the aesthetics implemented in Bethesda’s super AAA, noting that early on in the project they found the term ‘NASA-Punk’ to define its aesthetic. .

“Early on this project, when we were trying to establish the overall aesthetic of this game, we came up with the term ‘NASA-Punk’ to describe a sci-fi universe that is a little more grounded and relatable.”

“We wanted a very realistic view. We can draw a line from current space technology and extrapolate from there into the future so that it’s credible and reportable.”

“What’s really interesting is how much we all latched onto that concept. When I said NASA-Punk, the art team could immediately take those two words and make them work.”

“It was just the perfect term for our artistic direction and keeping everyone in the same flow and working with a consistent style. For me, it just clicked. At the beginning of the project, I think that term was fundamental for us.”

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games following the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, and it will obviously be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Microsoft releases minimum requirements for running Android apps on Windows 11; check out

Microsoft announced last Tuesday (15) that Windows 11 will finally support Android apps — one …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved